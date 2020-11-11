Paul Hickey: Many reasons to get behind the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal

The Hits announcer Paul Hickey is encouraging Rotorua to get behind this year's Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank. Photo / File

COMMENT

I am really lucky to have a job that I love and to have a role at The Hits Rotorua that allows me to generate and influence positive moments and movements in our community.

Throughout a calendar year, there are so many great events, charities, and fundraisers that we are asked to support.

Some stand out above others, and the Salvation Army Foodbank is one of them.

Christmas is one of those times of the year where everybody deserves a bit of respite and a whole lot of happiness.

That is why The Hits is right behind the Rotorua Daily Post 2020 Christmas Appeal, encouraging those of us who can take that happiness for granted to help those a little less fortunate.

As this year has shown us, you just never know when you may need that extra bit of help.

The work that Kylie, Ralph and the entire team at Salvation Army undertake year-round is essential and at this time of the year plays an even bigger role in the wellbeing of our city.

NZME co-ordinator Bryce Morris, The Hits announcer Paul Hickey, Rotorua Daily Post reporter Caroline Fleming and Salvation Army's Kylie Overbye ahead of last year's Fill the Bus event. Photo / File

That is also why I am so passionate about our Fill The Bus campaign, which I've been putting together for six years now, and will happen this year on Wednesday, December 2.

So I ask you to help us at NZME - to help the Salvation Army - to help our wider community. It is all about the giving. It is the Christmas spirit.

Paul Hickey is the host of the locally based 9am-3pm show on The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM. Follow on Facebook The Hits Rotorua and on Twitter @paulhickeynz