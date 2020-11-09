Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal: Hume Pine gets behind the cause

Hume Pine Rotorua is setting a prime example of how local businesses can help support their community.

The Rotorua Daily Post 2020 Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank, with support from the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, launched on Saturday and the team at Hume Pine was one of the first to put its hand up to be involved.

Hume Pine Rotorua specialises in the manufacture and supply of quality pine mouldings and dressed products. Sales office manager Donna McCauley said the team there was being encouraged to bring items of food for donation every week throughout the appeal.

"As a company, we did Pink Shirt Day and we wanted to do one more thing for the year," she said.

"We have quite a big crew here with lots of families so we thought let's do food because Christmas time is always quite stressful. So we've asked those who are able to bring in what they can each week and we'll donate it all to the Christmas appeal."

McCauley said the company had about 120 staff so she was hopeful a decent amount of food could be collected.

"With it being Christmas, it's a good chance to give back and we know there a lot of people out there who struggle.

"I think it's good for businesses to show they are supporting the community. We all live here, we're all part of the community at the end of the day. With Covid this year, there are a lot of people who have lost their job.

"That's why we thought it would be a really good cause."

Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye said it was "wonderful" when local businesses came on board to help the community.

"It reflects us all coming together to support locally in a united and often joyful way. We can make a big difference in the community's well-being when we each do a little 'something' to support those struggling," she said.

"We are very grateful to Hume Pine and other local businesses and organisations for their support of this appeal. This appeal is about supporting families and individuals in our city who are struggling in some way.

"It's been a tough year this year in particular for the world, and we know that impact is felt and experienced locally. We are seeing a lot of stress from people coming to our services. We are also seeing people who may have been our donors in the past, but who now need our help."

Overbye encouraged other businesses and groups who were able to follow Hume Pine's lead.

"This appeal can be a festive and fun way to celebrate and share a little Christmas joy, whether it's a work function, or a more community-focused event to inspire locals to visit your workplace and enjoy and share in a special occasion you may hold."