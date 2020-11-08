David Beck: Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal an opportunity to spread aroha

If the Grinch can give, so can you. Photo / File

OPINION

2020 has been a long, tough year for people all over the world.

The Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns, and the long-lasting effects on businesses and people throughout the country, can make it easy to dwell on the negative.

However, one thing I have learned this year is that no matter what happens, there are always opportunities for kindness. There are ways to band together and help each other out, shine a metaphorical light on the darkness.

One of the ways we can help those most in need is through the Rotorua Daily Post 2020 Christmas Appeal, in which we are working with Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank to help it distribute 200 food parcels to families in need this Christmas.

Lynmore Primary School getting behind Fill the Bus 2019. Photo / File

The Salvation Army Foodbank has already distributed 1062 food parcels this year - more than double the 446 it gave out in 2019.

I would venture that many of those people in need this year are families who probably thought they would never be in that position. It is a reminder that it could just as easily be any of us.

A silver lining for me this year was seeing different sectors of the community help each other out both during and after lockdown. From putting a teddy bear in the front window to bring joy to children in the area, to fundraisers and food drives for those most in need.

Amelia (left), Zamara, Mihitaurangi and Tumatauenga with Barnaby Bear during the 2019 Fill the Bus event. Photo / File

Physically, we were socially distanced but spiritually, we came together.

So let's do it again.

There is a lot of pain and suffering in the community. However, in many situations, there is also an undeniable desire to lend a helping hand.

The work our local foodbanks do is selfless. Every year it blows my mind that local volunteers and staff give so much to help put food on the table for people who are unable to - and make their Christmas special.

It truly makes a difference.

Understandably, there will be some people who would usually give but are not able to this year. I encourage them to look after themselves first and foremost. But for those who are able, please give what you can - even a can of food will help because all the donations add up.

Let's take the opportunity to spread some aroha this Christmas and support the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.