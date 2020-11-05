Patchell auctioning custom-designed pedal car for Rotorua Community Hospice

(From left) Nicola Smallwood, Rotorua Hospice chairman John Petrie, Patchell chief executive Brent Whibley, Patchell salesman Mark Janssen and Hospice chief executive Jonathon Hagger. Photo / Supplied

A lucky kid will be able to call a dream machine their own while also being a part of helping a local charity.

Patchell is auctioning a custom-designed pedal car on Trademe to raise funds for Rotorua Community Hospice.

Patchell salesman Mark Janssen says the pedal car had been a great, fun building project for himself and a colleague for a show.

It was originally sent down to Christchurch for a truck show, where it was going to be auctioned for charity.

The show was planned for March 2020 in Christchurch but had to cancel due to Covid-19 restrictions.

So, Patchell decided to get the pedal car back, believing it could do something locally with it.

Mark says the reason Patchell chose to auction it as a fundraiser for Rotorua Community Hospice is because it is an organisation which helps a lot of people.

"A lot of us have had contact, directly or indirectly, with hospice through family or friends."

Nicola Smallwood, Rotorua Community Hospice fundraising and marketing manager, says hospice thought it was fantastic fundraising idea.

"It's something really unique so we had to see the pictures to fully understand what they had created.

Nicola says it is such a cool concept.

"It's a one-off item that a kid out there would absolutely love as a Christmas present. With the added bonus of all the proceeds supporting Hospice, it's a win-win."

She says hospice has a brilliant relationship with Patchell.

"As they normally sponsor Harcourts Dancing for Hospice, we were really touched when they approached us with his idea instead."

Nicola says everyone should have access to free-of-charge care and support if they're living with a life-limiting illness, and that's exactly what businesses' support enables.

"Rotorua Hospice needs to raise $1 million dollars per year and we couldn't do it without that community help. All the people who bid on the auction are part of that too.

"Some of us here at Hospice wish we could fit in the kart!"

- Check out the Trademe listing online at www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/toys-models/ride-on-toys/carts-trolleys/listing/2845701441.

It closes on Monday. November 9 at 8.30pm.