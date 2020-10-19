Locals celebrate launch of new book sharing Rotorua recipes and stories

Nicola Smallwood, Rotorua Hospice fundraising and marketing manager, selling copies at the launch. Photo / Tracey Robinson

A book sharing local recipes and stories will also help raise vital funds for a Rotorua charity.

Volcanic Kitchens, a further collection of recipes, stories and photographs is a newly released book produced with the help of hundreds of locals.

Authors Gerhard and Henri Egger asked locals to contribute their favourite family recipe and weaved it into a book celebrating the Rotorua community.

With the community spirit in mind, they have offered it to Rotorua Community Hospice to sell as a fundraiser.

Last week, the book was celebrated at a launch at Volcanic Hills Winery. Egger shared the story behind why the book was created.

"It's not just a recipe book, it's a reflection of our community, town and environment. We didn't just want recipes, we wanted stories."

Those stories include an excerpt from Ken Raureti, Ngati Rangitihi, about Mount Tarawera.

Ken started the book launch with a karakia and acknowledging the work Rotorua Hospice has journeyed on with his whānau and the wider community.

Mayor Steve Chadwick contributed her family-favourite foccaia bread recipe to the book.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick attended the launch and has included a family recipe in the book. Photo / Tracey Robinson

"The best unifier is food and these recipes are very special and put together with love. I can see this being such a nice gift if you're hosting visitors once our borders open up."

It is not the author's first foray into self-publishing a book. In 2011, they self-published the prequel Volcanic Kitchens, come and join us.

It won the Gourmand World Cookbook Award Best Photography Cookbook for New Zealand and was finalist in the Fundraiser Division for New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific.

"We believe food plays an essential role in our community - it brings us together, shapes our memories and empowers us.

"Food so often creates the link which binds communities together, and sharing your meal or oﬀering food to others is seen as a welcoming and comforting gesture."

The book includes hot apple and tamarillo sponge from Ōwhata Marae, All Blacks captain Sam Cane's beef schnitzel, aubergine and potato curry from the Patel family, Aunty Bea's curried chicken and Gerhard's own Matariki slow-roast lamb.

Nicola Smallwood, Rotorua Hospice fundraising and marketing manager, says, "Rotorua Community Hospice is thrilled to be offered the opportunity to sell this book as a fundraiser.

"It's an incredible book - a real showcase of Rotorua through delicious recipes, stunning imagery and local stories. A big thank you to everyone who contributed to the book and brought it to life."

Rotorua Community Hospice, with the support of local Rotarians helping to sell the book, are aiming to raise $20,000, which can provide more than 100 patients with a trained health care assistant.

"Every year, Rotorua Hospice provides free-of-charge care and support to over 420 patients living with a life-limiting illness.

"The money made from the sales of this book will directly give the gift of Hospice Care. We look forward to sharing in its success with you."

Books can be bought online, in the Hospice Shop and at several businesses around Rotorua, including Polynesian Spa, Capers Café and Store, Steiners, Artisan, Okere Falls Store and at the Volcanic Hills Winery.