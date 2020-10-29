Rotorua Community Hospice thrilled with award for dancing fundraiser

The crowd at last year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. Photo / File

A local charity is thrilled with a recent award for its popular fundraising event.

Rotorua's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice took away the title of the Best Not-for-Profit or Cause-related Event at the annual New Zealand Events Association Event Awards.

Nicola Smallwood, Rotorua Community Hospice fundraising and marketing manager, says Dancing for Hospice is a real community event that brings the community together for a great night out.

"We were a little surprised because the calibre of other finalists was incredible, so we were very humbled to be chosen as the overall winner.

"The unique concept of using 20 local identities has helped with its success - it attracts new crowds, ensuring ticket sales and the event is replicable while retaining uniqueness every year.

She says the "buzz" around this event in town is real.

"People talk about it for months beforehand, every hairdresser and makeup artist is booked, tables sell out in days if not hours and the buzz continues for weeks afterwards.

"It has grown to become a fixture on the Rotorua calendar."

Nicola says this is Rotorua Hospice's largest annual fundraising event, raising $150,000 in 2019.

"Every year, Hospice needs to raise around $1 million to provide our service free of charge. This is massive contribution to that target and we can't say thank you enough to everyone involved."

She says they were very disappointed not to hold Harcourts Dancing for Hospice this year.

"At the time we cancelled, we already had about half the dancers committed and key sponsors on board but we realised it wasn't going to work this year.

"We would love to hold one in 2021 – we're working through that at the moment. Due to Covid-19, there are a few extra considerations and we'll look to make an announcement in early 2021 – watch this space."

She says Rotorua Community Hospice thanks everyone involved – from sponsors, to dancers, volunteers, ticket buyers and auction donors.

"This event belongs to each and every one of you because without you, the event simply wouldn't exist. We are so proud of our community for taking out a top award."

Tauranga's One Love music festival has also been crowned New Zealand's favourite event at the annual awards.

Tauranga's Aims Games nabbed wins in the Best Regional or National Event category and the Best Sports Event category.

The global events industry had faced "unprecedented challenges" this year but they were all ready for a "strong comeback" after the tough lockdown months, NZ Events Association (NZEA) general manager Segolene de Fontenay says.

"While the outlook is uncertain owing to the unfolding global situation, the sector is ready for its recovery phase, which in turn will help drive much needed domestic tourism.

"New Zealanders love their events, and that's been clear in the quality and sheer number of entries received for the 2019 season."

She says it has been noted that up to one-third of domestic travel was driven by people looking to take part in events.

"That's a multi-billion dollar spend directly linked to the work of event professionals."

She commended the industry for navigating the "most unusual of Covid environments" and for the "resilience and professionalism".