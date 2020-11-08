Silver Ferns visit Rotorua Canopy Tours following Taini Jamison Trophy win

Silver Ferns Kelly Jury, Karin Burger and Monica Faulkner cross a bridge at Rotorua Canopy Tours. Photo / Supplied

After a successful Cadbury Netball Series, the Silver Ferns have reconnected as a team with some adventures in Rotorua.

The full Silver Ferns squad spent Saturday afternoon flying over Rotorua Canopy Tours' ancient native forest on zip lines, enjoying the opportunity to relax and regroup after three tests against England last week, winning the Taini Jamison Trophy.

"We've done the mahi on the court, and now we set our focus off the court, rebuilding and reconnecting as a team," Silver Ferns team manager Esther Molloy said.

"The whole Silver Ferns family, including players, coaches, and staff, are incredibly proud of what we've achieved not only on the court, but also how we've navigated a tough year."

The Cadbury Netball Series against the England Roses was the first international netball games since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, which represented a year of unprecedented disruption to international sports events.

Silver Ferns Monica Faulkner, Kelly Jury, Guy Mothersole (trainer), Mark Overington (physiotherapist), Karin Burger, Whitney Souness and Maddy Gordon at Rotorua Canopy Tours. Photo / Supplied

The Roses team quarantined for two weeks in Christchurch before conceding the three-test series to the Silver Ferns.

"Covid-19 has posed a challenge for the whole country," Molloy said.

"We feel lucky to be able to experience Rotorua Canopy Tours' beautiful forest together as a team and see the results of the conservation efforts here. It's a testament to hard work over a number of years which the team can really relate to."

Rotorua Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button was honoured to host one of New Zealand's most successful sports teams on a high-flying tour through Kiwi nature at its most pristine.

"We're stoked to have the opportunity to show the Silver Ferns our beautiful ancient forest. They have just won an amazing series and we are so proud of what they have achieved. We are honoured they came to visit our corner of Aotearoa," he said.

"When the team represent New Zealand overseas, our staff and I hope that their experience in the Dansey Road Scenic Reserve forest is remembered as an example of New Zealand's unique natural beauty and is a source of pride for them."

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua living life on the edge. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Canopy Tours, which operates two award-winning eco tours including swing bridges, zip lines, and cliff walks in Dansey Road Scenic Reserve native forest, was recently recognised by TripAdvisor as one of the top 10 attractions in the South Pacific.

Since 2013, the Canopy Tours team has worked hard to conserve the 250-hectare forest through extensive trapping and predator control.

Button hoped the Silver Ferns were able to relax and regroup in the forest after a busy few months.

"We are all about immersing people into the forest, taking them out of their comfort zone, letting them forget about their lives, and reconnecting with the forest and nature around them.

"We know that spending time in nature and in the forest helps people to bond together, and it's something that our guests at Canopy Tours get to experience through our forest."

A special permit unique to Rotorua Canopy Tours from the Department of Conservation (DoC) allows guests to hand feed native birds including North Island robins and tomtits.

"Coming to places such as the Dansey Road reserve makes you understand just what makes New Zealand so special," Molloy said.

"Adventuring in these stunning places which have been untouched for thousands of years – it just makes you feel proud to be a Kiwi. Plus, after a busy series of matches, I know the team appreciate the calm that being deep in the bush can bring.

"Spending time together as a team off court is a big part of this and we've had a great time connecting with both our team, and the forest at Canopy Tours."