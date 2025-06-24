The five-day tournament for Bay of Plenty intermediate-age children is a staple on the rugby calendar and has grown in prestige since its beginning in 1938.

The tournament sees teams from Rotorua, Tauranga, Te Puke, Whakatāne, Galatea, Rangitāiki and Ōpōtiki battle it out on the fields at Rotorua Boys’ High School to reign supreme come finals day on Sunday.

Kyro Uri, 12, is in the Tai Mitchell Maroon team. Photo / Supplied

Kyro made the selection process for the Rotorua Maroon team in the position of first five and is looking forward to putting his skills he’s crafted to good use on the field.

His father, Choli Uri, said his son had always been mad keen on sport, hitting the fields in both Ripper Rugby and league when he was 4.

He sat happily in front of the telly watching Warriors and Shaun Johnson highlights before he could walk.

Kyro Uri (number 7) gets ready to place the ball into a scrum playing league for the Bay of Plenty last year. Photo / Supplied

Uri said Kyro had always been small for his age, but the gap had become more noticeable as he got older.

Despite that, he had spent the years until this year playing up a grade in rugby, league and touch.

“His IQ for the game is so mature for his age. His mentality with sports from a young age has always been crazy.

“I remember when he was an 8-year-old, I could sit down with him and watch the All Blacks and have a detailed conversation about the game.”

For years, Uri and wife, Amanda, have heard the comments on the sidelines from opposition parents and players.

“They say things like ‘oh he’s so cute’, or ‘look at that little guy’.”

Some have even asked for proof of his age.

Kyro Uri (fifth from the left) with his Te Arawa U14 touch team earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

Kyro soon shuts down any talk when the whistle blows, and he proves he can more than hold his own on the field.

“When they see him play, they know he belongs.”

Because of his size, Kyro knows he has to work harder than most kids, and his training schedule is a busy one.

Every day during the week, he’s training up to twice a day, including team trainings.

This winter he has a busy schedule with rugby and league, including Rotorua Maroon, Waikite U13, Ngongotahā Chiefs U13, Rotorua Intermediate Aims sevens, Waiariki Māori league U13 and Bay of Plenty league U13.

In league, he’s usually in the halves wearing the number 6 or 7 jersey, and in rugby, he’s previously played halfback but is slotting into first five more this year.

His schedule is busy in summer as well, representing Te Arawa, Rotorua and Waiariki teams, where again he’s usually a playmaker in the middle.

Gearing up for Tai Mitchell action

Last year’s Tai Mitchell boys winners were Te Puke, beating Tauranga West convincingly 64-0 in the final.

The 2024 girls winners were Tauranga West against Tauranga North, winning by 20-12.

It was estimated more than 1000 people watched the final, and more than 10,000 spectators went to the tournament over its five days at Mount Maunganui’s Blake Park.

The tournament was named after Māori leader Henry Taiporutu Te Mapu-o-te-rangi Mitchell, who was born at Ōhinemutu on May 5, 1877.

He was recognised as an authority on matters affecting Māori and organised countless committees, hui and public events in the Rotorua district.

He served as secretary of the Arawa Bowling Club, was honorary surveyor to the Rotorua Racing Club, secretary of the Bay of Plenty Rugby Football Union and the Rotorua sub-union, and a member of the Māori Advisory Board of the NZ Rugby Football Union.

In 1936, he was spokesman for Te Arawa in requesting the New Zealand Rugby Football Union not to schedule a match with the touring Springboks because of the racial abuse evident on the 1921 tour.

The Tai Mitchell tournament began two years later when Mitchell presented the original Tai Mitchell Shield to be competed for by the then seven Bay of Plenty sub-unions of Apanui, Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne, Rangitāiki, Galatea, Rotorua and Tauranga.

Later, Te Puke, as well as an extra team from both Tauranga and Rotorua, joined to bring the total number of teams to 10.

After more than 80 years of being a boys-only tournament, a girls division was added in 2021.

The tournament remains one of the most important events for boys’ and girls’ junior rugby.

