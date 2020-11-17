Rotorua Daily Post 2020 Christmas Appeal: What's in a food parcel?

This year, the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal is aiming to help the Salvation Army Foodbank donate 200 food parcels to those in need.

But what goes into a food parcel?

Rotorua Salvation Army Community Ministries team leader Tania Hore said each package was put together with the hope of providing multiple meals for a family.

"We've noticed spaghetti goes really fast, kids love spaghetti. Baked beans fill you up and can be used to bulk up a meal," she said.

"We put a variety of non-perishable foods in the parcels. Things like rice, pasta, flour go really far. We're thinking about what could make meals, it needs to be things they can use together to make it go further."

Hore said treats, such as chocolate and chips, were also welcome as they made the Christmas parcels a bit more special.

"Those things are a nice little pick me up, a treat which can make all the difference for Christmas. Sometimes we'll put recipes in but we find most people are just grateful for the food and make it work."

Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye said there also had to be consideration of the cooking facilities available to the recipient.

"There are a lot of people in motels and their cooking facilities are really limited - a microwave and maybe one element.

"Depending on a person's living circumstances, we have to be really mindful of what we put in those food parcels."

What you might find in a Salvation Army food parcel:

• Baked Beans

• Spaghetti

• Sweet Corn

• Tinned Fruit

• Tinned Fish

• Tinned Soup

• Tinned Vegetables

• Noodles

• Rice

• Pasta

• Pasta Sauce

• Cereal

• Flour

• Sugar

• Tea

• Coffee

• Milo

• Biscuits

• Muesli Bars

• Crackers

• Chips

• Spreads

• Nappies

• Bread

• Frozen Vegetables/Fruit if available

• Fresh Meat if available

• Toilet Paper

• Toothpaste

• Margarine if available

• Any other treats or sauces available at the time

Food Parcel Recipe Ideas

Tuna and Pasta

Cook pasta in boiling water until soft, drain.

Mix in tuna, a few frozen vegetables and mayo to taste.

Corn Fritters

3/4 cup plain flour, 1 egg, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/4tsp pepper, 1tsp baking powder, 410g creamed corn.

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and fry in spoonfuls.

(You can also replace the corn with tuna and add a few vegetables for tuna fritters)

Fried Rice

Boil rice until soft, drain.

Put oil in a pan and add a few vegetables on one side of the pan and mixed eggs on the other.

When the eggs are cooked, mix the vegetables and egg together.

Add the rice, soy sauce (if you have it) and season to taste.

Easy Mince

Boil or fry your mince.

Add vegetables of your choice and season to taste.

Variations of mince include:

1. Cooking mince and adding a sauce

2. Cook mince, and put mashed potato on top. Sprinkle with cheese and bake until golden.

3. Cook mince and put into pastry to make your own mince pie.

4. Cook mince and put into bread squares that have been pressed into a muffin tin. Once adding your mince into the 'bread bowl', sprinkle cheese on top, then toast in the oven.