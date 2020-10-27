Rotorua students urged to apply for $100,000 scholarship fund

Rotorua's Siobhan Terry is studying a Bachelor of Sports and Recreation at Toi Ohomai and received $1000 this year. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua's Siobhan Terry knows just how valuable a helping hand can be when taking on tertiary study.

Terry was one of six Rotorua students who received funding from the BayTrust's $100,000 Dillon Scholarship this year and now the trust is calling for others to apply.

Applications for the Dillon Scholarship fund open this weekend and could potentially help dozens of Rotorua students with significant physical or intellectual disabilities who are undertaking tertiary study next year.

The unique annual scholarship fund has awarded a total of $1.93 million to 530 Bay of Plenty students since it first began in 1990 and is the only one of its kind in New Zealand.

It's designed to level the playing field as students with disabilities often face additional study costs compared to their able-bodied peers.

It also allows recipients to concentrate on studying rather than having to work part-time or worrying about how to make ends meet.

This year six Rotorua students were among 50 recipients across the wider Bay of Plenty who received financial help to pay for things like medical bills, learning aides, special equipment and transport.

There is no age restriction and those eligible may receive up to $5000 per year for a maximum of five years to help them obtain tertiary qualifications.

Rotorua's Siobhan Terry is studying a Bachelor of Sports and Recreation at Toi Ohomai and received $1000 this year. Photo / Supplied

Siobhan Terry is studying a Bachelor of Sports and Recreation at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology and received $1000 this year.

The scholarship proved to be a lifesaver when her computer suddenly died during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"I had no ability to work on any of my five papers from home, she said.

"So that money went towards buying a new computer. Without it, I 100 per cent believe I wouldn't have passed the first semester of my degree."

Terry was born with a club foot but has never let that hold her back from her love of competitive sports. The 20 year-old has undergone three major operations and her foot is now in a permanently fixed position.

"I was 15 before I ever heard of anything like the Para Olympics or para sport. Growing up, I was always competing against able-bodied kids. I was slower but that was just it. But the idea of going further and actually having a future in sports was quite overwhelming."

She is now striving to be an elite swimmer and recently won her first bronze medal in the 200m freestyle para event at the national champs.

Once she's finished her degree, she is keen to work alongside other para athletes, or help people with disabilities get involved in different sports.

"I'm extremely grateful for the Dillon Scholarship and the support I've received from BayTrust. It gives you the freedom to live and it helps you to go for it, to experience new opportunities, and to live one day at a time without worrying about how you're going to get through it at the end."

BayTrust CEO Alastair Rhodes said Covid-19 would continue to throw up challenges for tertiary education in 2021 and encouraged eligible Rotorua students to apply for the scholarship if they needed extra support.

"Our first scholarships in 1990 awarded a total of $1800. We're now approaching the $2m mark and it's always inspiring to hear the aspirations of students with significant disabilities.

"The challenges they have to overcome just to get to class each day are incredible and BayTrust is fortunate to be able to support them in this way."

BayTrust will consider applications from students whose home base is within the Bay of Plenty, and who are applying to study at university, polytechnic or other New Zealand-based institutions in a course recognised by NZQA or equivalent.

Applications open on Sunday and close on January 15 for the 2021 academic year. Bay of Plenty students who have a medically-recognised significant disability can apply on-line by visiting www.baytrust.org.nz/dillon-scholarship or phoning BayTrust on 0800 654 546.