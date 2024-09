New jobseeker benefit forecasts revealed, bill to ban gang patches passes its third reading and air strikes in Lebanon after deadly device attacks.

Police have arrested a gang member and seized methamphetamine, firearms and cash after search warrants in Tokoroa and Putāruru this week.

The gang member, a 45-year-old Tokoroa man, is facing charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said in a statement today.

He is due to appear in Rotorua District Court on Saturday.

Inquiries into drug-related offending are ongoing in the Tokoroa and Putāruru areas.