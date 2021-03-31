Opinion: Paul Hickey - Easter here already, pet names and theatre passes

The Easter Bunny is paying Rotorua a visit.

I don't know what is surprising me most this weekend.

Is it that the first quarter of the year is gone, that it is Easter already, or perhaps the fact that Daylight Savings is ending?

All rolled together it is a triple whammy of an indication that 2021 is racing by faster than an AC75 foiling yacht in high winds on the Waitematā!

But here we are, looking forward to celebrating a long weekend, which is a lot different to last year's Easter weekend.

While we were all able to celebrate in our own way during lockdown, it was pretty subdued, which is hopefully the last thing anyone wants this time around.

It is another chance for our businesses to get visitors through the door, and hopefully the town is going to be buzzing all weekend.

The long Easter weekend for me has never been about taking a holiday, with my main focus being two nights of speedway action at Paradise Valley.

We are so lucky to have plenty to do around Rotorua if we are sticking around.

From the lakes and nature walks, to luging and the speedway, and you can even spend Easter with the bunnies!

Head to Rotorua Mini Golf and play 18-holes of mini golf that lets you compete among the free-running animals including friendly rabbits and local birds. Then drop your scorecard into the box provided after your round, and I could be phoning you on Tuesday to give you a massive Easter hamper of goodies.

***

We've had some funny moments in the Hickey household this week with one of cats. He is 6 years old and his name is Bugsy.

If you've had the television on this week, chances are you've seen the Easter-themed Pak n' Save ad with Stickman talking to his mate Bugsy.

Our cat has noticed it and I swear he stares at the screen with a confused look on his face whenever it plays!

All of our cats' names tend to have a meaning behind them and Bugsy is a Manx cat, best known as being entirely tailless; and they also have elongated hind legs, meaning they run similar to a rabbit - hence the name Bugsy.

And I see that Queen Elizabeth has revealed the names of her new corgis as well.

The 94-year-old has owned more than 30 dogs during her reign, most of them corgis.

But in recent years, it has been reported that she decided to stop getting new dogs for fear of leaving any behind. But she recently gave in and welcomed two new dogs into the castle.

They have been given the very meaningful names of "Fergus" and "Muick" (pronounced "Mick").

Fergus is named after the Queen's uncle, Fergus Bowes-Lyon, son of the 14th Earl of Strathmore, who bravely died for his country in World War I.

Muick is named after Loch Muick, one of the Queen's favourite places on the Balmoral estate.

I'm still really hoping she calls one of her new pets Queenie sometime soon!

***

Next week is another short week and I'll be on the air with you from Tuesday on The Hits.

Be listening to find out more about the new show on stage with the Rotorua Musical Theatre, and I've got passes for you to win.

***

Paul Hickey is the host of the local Rotorua show on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. Follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.