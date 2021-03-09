Opinion - Paul Hickey: Royal debate, Sonny Bill magic and loopy pizza

Sonny Bill Williams finding a gap in the Welsh defence during the Rugby World Cup Bronze Final match played at Tokyo Stadium, Japan, in 2019. Photo / File

Back in my school days I would love the time of the year when we would do speech competitions.

With the job I do now that is probably quite understandable.

From Lynmore Primary to Mokoia Intermediate and then Rotorua Lakes High, I would be bitterly disappointed to not do well.

As we progressed through school and into senior English classes, debating became part of the curriculum.

Formulating your argument for or against the moot was always a fun challenge, and those interhouse or interschool debating team challenges were exactly that.

Whether you were into the debating scene at school or not, it seems that most people have been happy to start debating the pros and cons of the royals this week.

What a soap opera this has been, and it is more enthralling than any Hollywood or Netflix scriptwriter could ever come up with.

Wherever I have been around town it has been 'Team Royal' or 'Team Harry and Meghan' being talked about.

I'm actually on the fence on this one and could argue one way or the other.

What's most disappointing, especially in this day and age, are the accusations of lying around the mental health issues.

This reaction is harmful to those who should feel comfortable speaking out and seeking help, so it's a great reminder to think before we react; next time it could be your own family or friends you are affecting.

***

Like the royal debate this week, Kiwi sports star Sonny Bill Williams has also had the ability to polarise people.

I've been a fan throughout his career, and am saddened by the news that he has called time on his playing career.

I think a lot of the negativity that got fired at him came from the good old Kiwi knocking machine, and the tall poppy syndrome.

You get the feeling that he is the type of guy who will be good or great at anything he decides to do, and some people can't handle that.

A lot may disagree with me, but I've always found him pretty humble, and that is reinforced with some comment he made after being asked how he wants to be remembered in his rugby and league exploits.

He said, "As a brother and a man that just gave it a crack. Wasn't perfect by any means but tried to learn from his lessons."

I know I will miss seeing that Sonny Bill magic on the field, and maybe hope that we see some of that magic off the field in some kind of positive role-model type careers, because I do believe he has plenty of mana and respect that can contribute greatly to our communities around New Zealand.

***

Whether it's the good old $5 value size from Domino's or Pizza Hut, to the more traditional types around town (I recommend Giovannis out at Lynmore), pizza is a favourite for many people.

When it comes to toppings many will debate whether pineapple belongs there, and who can forget "spaghetti-gate" a couple of years back with Prime Minister Bill English?

I'm all for being imaginative and trying new things, but even Bill's spaghetti laden pizza sound's normal compared with the latest pizza creation that is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

A pizza place in Iowa USA has gained viral fame for putting Fruit Loops cereal on pizza.

Fong's Pizza menu features the item in the breakfast section as 'Loopy Fruits Pizza'.

The dessert-style dish features a sweet cream cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese and the brightly-coloured fruity cereal.

The restaurant's co-founder, Gwen Page, says they came up with the loopy menu item as a way to provide an option that is fun for children, and because they "love doing things that are just off-the-wall".

Would you try it?

***

