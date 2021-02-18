Paul Hickey - Smash hit TV shows, employed kitty and event announcement

An exciting announcement about an event involving kids, a beach, some digging and heaps of prizes is coming on Monday. Photo / File

OPINION

Smash hit TV shows have been appearing on our screens for decades. Sometimes we can miss them completely, or take a while to catch on to them.

I didn't start watching Game Of Thrones until the start of season five, so I had a big binge of the first four seasons before that season debuted.

But even in the short space of time since the GoT era, and in this current age of social media, it is now even harder to ignore the latest 'it' show, as our newsfeeds, timelines and even news stories and columns like this get filled up with comments, pictures and spoilers of said show.

The latest sensation is Bridgerton. Since its release on Christmas Day, it has broken all sorts of records.

Over 82 million households around the world have tuned in, including ours.

I'm not normally a fan of period dramas but it was hard to ignore the hype, and for work's sake, I thought I better tune in. And wow. What makes it so hot right now?

Well the hot-looking cast plays a part, the even hotter and saucy storyline and scenes definitely!

Many people may still like to hide behind the curtain (so to speak) but most of us are not prudes in the year 2021.

This kind of show and storyline is the new normal in the streaming world, and you can bet that with the success of this titillating tale, we will see plenty more like it in the future.

The other show I can highly recommend right now is The Sounds streaming on Neon.

This is more my normal kind of show; a joint Canadian/New Zealand drama thriller based in the Marlborough Sounds.

Full of twists, gorgeous scenery, and plenty of well-known Kiwi actors, it is well worth a watch.

Larry the cat, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office at 10 Downing St. AP Photo/Frank Augstein

***

When it comes to pets, cats and dogs top the list. And generally families lean one way or the other, for us it is fully cat with four feline friends in our household.

It's not often you move into a house and have to take the pets as well, but that is the case for the famous residence of 10 Downing St.

I love the story this week of Larry the Downing St cat, a kitty employed to keep the British prime minister's office and residence free of mice.

This week Larry celebrated 10 years on the job.

Also known as the "Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office", he has been patrolling the inside and outside of 10 Downing St, the headquarters of the British government and the prime minister's official residence, for 10 of his 14 years, marking his official anniversary last Monday.

Larry was adopted from a shelter 10 years ago, and has served under three different prime ministers: David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

He was "appointed" to his current position after a large black rat was spotted near the Cabinet office during a live television broadcast.

***

I love getting involved in events around the Rotorua community, especially the ones that our team at The Hits put together.

One such event involves kids, a beach, some digging and heaps of prizes.

Hopefully there are enough clues there to give you a fair idea of an exciting announcement I will be making on Monday morning at 10.30am on The Hits.

Make sure you are listening for all the info!

***

Paul Hickey is the host of the local Rotorua show on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. Follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.