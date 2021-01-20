OPINION: Paul Hickey - Hospitality, honesty and speedway

Rotorua's Paradise Valley Speedway. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

Hasn't it been heartening to see our hospitality venues so busy over the summer?

We know they needed it after all the issues and losses over lockdown, and let's hope they can continue to flourish. And how good is it that there are some new ones popping up as well?

I was talking with friends last week and comparing some of our local restaurants.

We had similar thoughts about some locations, but then had opposing thoughts on others.

Eventually we agreed that it's all too personal with different tastes, but we also agreed never to trust online reviews, as you just don't know who's being honest and who isn't.

Which then brought us to the recent story of a Chinese restaurant in Canada that has gone viral, thanks to its honest menu.

Feigang Fei, the owner of Aunt Dai restaurant, says the food he serves is pretty good, but not perfect, and he's not afraid to let customers know in his menu item descriptions.

For example, beside the orange beef, it says: "not that good — but it's your call". He also lets patrons know that he's not a big fan of the sweet and spicy pork strips, saying "it's very tasty, but not the same as ones I had in China".

And if the borders reopen and you eventually have the chance to visit, I suggest you order the Singapore Noodles. According to the menu, "It has curry flavour, so don't expect it to be SO tasty, but it's a safe choice and make you happy."

You've got to love the honesty right?

***

One of the restaurants that was busy over the holidays was Hennessey's, buoyed by an influx of speedway fans in town who couldn't go racing due to wet weather delays.

Hennessey's social media post thanking all the speedway visitors for their patronage and wishing them well for some fine weather struck a chord with many people, and it is positive things like that which will surely help our local industries survive.

Good work team, and I hope you get plenty of return business this weekend with another big speedway weekend on in town.

***

