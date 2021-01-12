Paul Hickey: 2021 is here with plenty in store and New Year resolutions

Get set for announcements about the Beach Dig which will return after last year's Covid-cancellation. Photo / File

OPINION

Happy New Year! Or is it too late to say that?

I have found myself saying this a few times this week, all to those I am seeing for the first time in 2021.

It feels right, but at what point do we stop? Is it the Christmas decorations up and down debate all over again? Or am I over thinking the situation? Probably!

Anyway, I hope you had an amazing Christmas and holiday period.

Mine was a little (or a lot) affected by rain and speedway delays, but still some good times with family and friends which made it all bearable.

So it has been back to reality this week for me, although it has still felt a little laidback with our holiday feel still rolling on The Hits.

There are still plenty of people enjoying a break in Rotorua, which is highly evident when you take a look at the lakes and attractions around the region.

But I've settled back to the studio with my new pens (a regular gift each Christmas for this stationary freak) and a new coffee mug adorned with the logo of one of my favourite drinks.

I just need to convince workmates and visitors that it really is coffee in the cup, and the Jim Beam logo is purely decoration!

***

While I have eased back into work this week, next week we are all back on deck at The Hits Rotorua.

Jono & Ben are back for Breakfast before I slot in for your workday, then Laura McGoldrick and Estelle take over with the 3pm PickUp, and Stace, Mike & Anika are back on the Drive Show after 4pm.

We got through a tough 2020 together, so we're all excited about 2021 with you, and it is already shaping up to be an exciting one for us at The Hits Rotorua.

We've got some great promotions and competitions on already, including tickets to next weekend's World 240 Superstock Champs at TWS Paradise Valley Speedway.

We've got a sweet Valentine's Day comp coming up, and for the kids, get set for our announcements about the Beach Dig which will return after last year's Covid-cancellation.

So whatever you do during the day, I hope you can join me on The Hits for a fun ride in 2021, and feel free to get in touch to let me know you're listening.

***

If you are still going on your New Year's resolutions congratulations to you, keep it up.

Many of these are really just habits that we are trying to break for the better, and I came across this piece which I reckon can help.

According to social psychologist Wendy Wood, breaking bad habits involves making new, GOOD habits. Here's how she says to do it.

1. Ease up: If something's too difficult, you simply won't do it. Depending on your goal, fill your pantry with healthy snacks, turn off your social media notifications, or sign up for a gym near your office. It's all about making the choice to "do better" easier.

2. Make it enjoyable: You're not going to repeat a behaviour that you don't enjoy. And you're not going to form a habit for something that you hate. So, find a way to make it fun. That could mean stopping by a favourite smoothie bar after a morning run, or watching trash TV while you complete a dreaded task, like running on the treadmill.

3. Repeat regularly: It takes 66 days to make a simple habit change. So, if you miss a day, don't panic. Just get back to your new, good habit as soon as possible.

Easy as that. Or easier said than done?

* Paul Hickey is the host of the local Rotorua show on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. Follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.