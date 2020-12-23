Paul Hickey: 2020 coming to an end and special mentions

The 2018 Interislander Summer Festival at Arawa Park. Photo / File

It does feel a little strange this week to be writing my final column for the year.

In some ways, it feels like the year has flown by. At other times, the memories of life before March seem so long ago.

This is understandable considering all the events that have happened since, reshaping the world as we know it and impacting on every single person in the most extreme ways.

In has been a tough year for many, and most of us in Rotorua will have friends that have suffered greatly due to the lockdowns, the border closures, and the changes to life in general.

I feel extremely fortunate to have not been impacted too much personally, with both my wife Katie and I working all the way through the lockdowns and continuing to do so.

Our son Joel retained his role in hospitality, and our daughter Destiny completed her first year studying architecture at Victoria University in Wellington.

For me, working through those lockdown periods was enthralling.

To be on the radio providing updates and information in such a trying time was heartening, and reinforced the importance of what your local show on The Hits is all about.

But I certainly missed the community contact through being out at local events.

We are so lucky to have that element return to our city in recent months, with many highlights that have reinforced just how special this place is.

This month's Fill The Bus campaign for the Salvation Army and last weekend's Christmas Parade were a special way to finish off a challenging year.

There are a group of people in our community who I think deserve special mention at this point, and that is all of the staff who are working in the three managed isolation facilities in Rotorua.

Back when it was first announced that local hotels would be used there was a certain amount of understandable apprehension about what it may mean for our city.

But over the ensuing period, all of those locals employed at Rydges, Sudima and Ibis have continued working hard, showing the manaakitanga Rotorua is renowned for as they host Kiwis returning to our shores.

The extra concerns and standards these local hotel staff face daily to help keep us safe is surely appreciated by all of us.

And to the additional MIQ staff from New Zealand Police and military who have called Rotorua home over this period, thank you too.

With so much going on in Rotorua for the festive season, I have worked up to Christmas Eve, which marks my final day on air at The Hits for 2020.

I'm off the radio for nearly three weeks, but my involvement with community events won't stop.

I'll be on the microphone at the Summer Festival races at Arawa Park on Monday, December 30, and then, of course, the massive NZ Superstock Championships at Paradise Valley Speedway on January 2 and 3.

The rest of the time, though, is set to be spent relaxing and enjoying the break.

So as I sign off for the year, may I take this final opportunity in print, from all of my family to yours, to wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

And if you are heading out of town for Christmas, please do travel safe, and enjoy your holidays, and I look forward to sharing the airwaves and paper columns with you in 2021.

