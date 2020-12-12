Festive fun: Carols by Candlelight a heart-warming event for Rotorua community

A large crowd gathered to celebrate the festive season together at Carols by Candlelight. Photo / Shauni James

A heart-warming evening full of singing, community, "warm fuzzies", and a sea of lights celebrated the festive season and freedom.

The Rotorua East Lions Club and The Hits 97.5 held the annual Carols by Candlelight on Friday evening at Kuirau Park.

It was a family night of Christmas music, carols and entertainment.

Rotorua East Lions Club project leader Linda Cousins said there was quite a good number of people, and they estimated the crowd was between 500 to 700.

"It was a really great evening, I'm glad it was as successful as it was."

She said she had been moving around through the crowd during the event and everything just seemed to come together.

Cousins said she had the "warm fuzzies" throughout the night.

"It's heart-warming to see that people can come out to a family-oriented event, and watching the glow sticks and candles was a really great feeling. Our whole team was happy at the end."

She said Carols by Candlelight was also a chance for people who perhaps had not seen each other for a while, because of things such as work, to catch up.

There was Christmas music and entertainment to enjoy at the event. Photo / Shauni James

"The reason we put on events like this is so people can come along, have fun and enjoy themselves."

Cousins said considering how the year of 2020 had been and how we had come through a series of lockdowns, it was special to see the freedom we had again through the event.

She said the event was also filmed and made available to watch free on Freeview Channel 200 on Saturday for people who could not make it, including those who were in managed isolation.

"We did make special mention of those in managed isolation to make them feel part of what's going on.

"We are just so blessed and thankful we have businesses that support this event every year, and without their help wouldn't be able to do it.

"There's a lot of planning that goes into holding any event. Among the whole of the Lions international organisation, Rotorua East Lions is a small group of people, but with the support of the community we are able to put on an event like that."

She said Paul Hickey and Jack Grace did an amazing job being part of the crowd and encouraging everyone's participation.

"Our team of volunteers were amazing on the night. I enjoy being part of such a giving organisation.

"Our Lions Club would like to express gratitude to everyone for coming along."

Funds raised during the event will be given to the Rotorua Hospital Chaplaincy Trust.

Entertainment and performances included Jack Grace, Chloe Slater, Alayna Powley, the Rotorua Symphonic Band and a Christmas message from Wendy Elmsley.

Gillian Todd said it was a tradition for her family to go to Carols by Candlelight and then drive around the city enjoying the Christmas Lights Trail.

"I think it brings people together and it's open to everyone. There's a lot of diversity of people coming which is great."