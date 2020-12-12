Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal: One week to go!

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal enters its final week on Monday and the efforts from the local community so far have been staggering.

The appeal aims to help the Salvation Army Foodbank give more than 200 food parcels to families in need this Christmas as well as ensure the shelves are well stocked for next year.

Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye said there was some concern earlier in the year. With Covid-19 and the resulting lockdowns leaving more people in need of a helping hand than ever, the foodbank was going to need all the help it could get.

However, the generosity of Rotorua has been a shining beacon at the end of what has been a tough year for many.

So far, the Christmas Appeal has seen food and monetary donations worth a total of $44,304 received.

Among those was a donation of enough food for an extra 100 parcels from one Rotorua business, on top of the 212 the Salvation Army Rotorua Hub already had planned.

Of those 100, the Rotorua Hub will give 50 to families in Tokoroa and 50 in Rotorua.

In total, 312 Christmas parcels will be distributed this year.

"The Rotorua community is extremely generous, year after year, and this year is no exception," Overbye said.

"We are truly thankful and grateful for the community supporting at this time because it does help deliver these parcels to people for Christmas as well as provide food parcels in the coming year.

"Because we knew we had to do more parcels than previous years, we were quite concerned about how we might be able to cope, but we've had such incredible support from the community."

She said the distribution of Christmas parcels was a true example of the community helping the community and it was a privilege to be a part of.

The Hits Fill the Bus event saw donations flow in for the Christmas Appeal. Photo / File

There was now enough food donated to give away more than the original goal of 200 Christmas parcels.

"We are the vessel that helps distribute those parcels but it's the effort of the whole community that has contributed to ensuring families don't go hungry this Christmas.

"We should never doubt this community. We are resilient and we face all sorts of challenges together."

The Christmas Appeal wraps up for the year next Saturday and while whatever people can donate helps, there have been fewer toys and gifts donated this year.

So, those thinking about going shopping for something to donate may like to consider toys or gifts, for a range of ages. This allows under-pressure parents the joy of wrapping a present and putting it under the tree, knowing how much it will mean to their children on Christmas day.

We should never doubt this community. We are resilient and we face all sorts of challenges together. Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye

Overbye said the sense of relief from those who received Christmas parcels was evident every year.

"People come in to collect them and there are often tears of joy. Most people are generally just feeling a sense of relief and the emotions well up.

"It just dissipates the nervousness and anxiousness, it gives people confidence and reassurance throughout the season."