Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal: Lake Okareka Preschool backs cause

Lake Okareka Preschool children with Salvation Army corps officer Ralph Overbye (left) and Lake Okareka Preschool teacher Leslie Goddard. Photo / Supplied

The children at Lake Okareka Preschool have learned a valuable lesson about the gift of giving which will hold them in good stead into their adult lives.

The preschool ran a collection of non-perishable foods to be donated to the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank.

The appeal aims to help the foodbank give more than 200 food parcels to Rotorua families in need this Christmas and ensure it is well stocked for 2021.

The Lake Okareka Preschool teaching group said the initiative was an opportunity to help the local community as well as teach the children about supporting those less fortunate.

"We talk about manaakitanga and kindness, how a lot of families struggle and don't have much food in the cupboard," they said.

"We asked our tamariki what we could do to help and they said 'give them some food'. When we donate food to the Salvation Army Foodbank we're helping to provide one of the most basic necessities to those who need it most.

"It's kai to feed the body and the spirit."

The teaching group sent bags home with the children, for those whānau who were able to donate to send food back to the preschool.

The children got behind the cause and soon had boxes overflowing with donations, which were picked up by the Salvation Army this week.

"We're pretty proud of them," the teaching group said.

"We keep it all under a Christmas tree and the kids know it's not for them. It's a great thing to embed early, we've done it every year.

"There's an old saying; 'With your basket and my basket, the people will live'."

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank is done with support from the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM. It runs until December 19.

During the appeal, the team will be seeking non-perishable food donations to help the foodbank continue its work throughout the Christmas period and into 2021.

In 2019, the foodbank gave out 446 food parcels to people in need.

The number distributed so far this year is already more than double that.