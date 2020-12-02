Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal: Fill the Bus record smashed

Rotorua, you did it!

Yesterday, the sixth annual Fill the Bus for the Salvation Army Foodbank was held and the previous record number of items, set last year, was obliterated.

The Rotorua community well and truly got behind the cause and donated 9376 items worth $18,752.

That was up from 7166 items worth $14,332 last year.

The Hits presenter Paul Hickey, who organises the event every year, said yesterday proved you can't stop the generosity in Rotorua.

The record breaking total from Wednesday's The Hits Fill the Bus. Photo / File

"In the year that 2020 has been, it's been so rough and tough with so much uncertainty, when we decided to put Fill the Bus on again there was uncertainty around that too.

"We weren't sure what kind of response we'd get but off the bat the support from businesses and schools wanting to support the event was outstanding.

The Salvation Army's annual Fill the Bus appeal.

"We hit the road nice and early and all up spent 12 hours driving around the city collecting food. There were lots of smiles and lots of people happy to donate."

Hickey thanked the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Ritchies for the use of the bus, Speedy Signs for the signage on the bus, the Rotorua Daily Post for helping promote the event and the crew at the Salvation Army.

"But most of all I want to thank you Rotorua. Without you we wouldn't be able to do something like this."