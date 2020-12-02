Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal: The Hits Fill the Bus a roaring success

The only thing shining brighter than the sun yesterday was the generosity of the Rotorua community.

The Hits Fill the Bus made its sixth annual trip around the city, in support of the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank, and donations flowed in from all over.

Cans of spaghetti, baked beans and tomatoes, packets of rice and pasta, cereal and more were piled on to the bus and will go towards 200 food parcels for families in need this Christmas.

Image 1 of 19 :

Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Ritchies donated the use of a bus, which made its way around the city from 7am, starting at the Redwoods Shopping Centre.

The first donation of the day came from John Paul College students Harmony and Jay Ward, who saw the bus parked up at St Andrew's and brought some cans down before school.

From there, the bus stopped at 26 other locations, including public shopping destinations, schools and businesses.

Thousands of food items were collected from schools where smiling, waving children took a particular liking to the Grinch who was along for the ride.

Rotorua's Salvation Army Corps officer Ralph Overbye said the turnout had been "phenomenal" and he and the entire team were "blown away" by the generosity.

He said the community's "willingness to give" was incredible to see and they were so thankful.

Glenholme School pupils donate trolley-loads of food to help Fill the Bus. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Grinch, who turned up with the bus to each school, was a "drawcard", which Overbye said had to be a highlight seeing the children's faces light up with joy.

It seemed like one of their most successful years yet, with the bus needing to unload at different times during the day to keep going, he said, which was incredible due to the uncertainty the year had brought.

He said the generosity meant they could be even more generous to those who need it this Christmas.

"It's been really awesome."

The bus was full by midday and had to make a stop halfway to unload goods before heading back out to schools and businesses in the afternoon.

Salvation Army staff were shocked to have so many donations already.

One generous Rotorua shopper, who wished to remain anonymous, had been into Pak'nSave and bought a $1000 gift voucher to give to the Salvation Army when the bus rolled in.

Murray Fleming and the team at Event Promotions donated more than 2500 items to help Fill the Bus. Photo / Andrew Warner

More than 2500 food items were collected from the team at Event Promotions who donated pallets of food and sports drinks to help Fill the Bus.

It was all products left over from sponsors from the year as a result of all the cancelled events.

General manager Murray Fleming said it was good to be able to give to such a worthy cause and the sponsors had all requested that their goods were donated.

"What a wonderful cause it is," he said.

"We've got a lot of leftover goods from what has obviously been a very strange year with cancelled events and all the sponsors said 'please donate it to the Salvation Army'."

Bags and bags of food were donated by the team at Rotorua Forest Haulage.

Rotorua Intermediate students Gul Patel (left), Dhrutika Patel, Trey Sayers, and Tianara Himona-Henare-Tauteka grab a snap with The Grinch. Photo / Andrew Warner

Amanda Dorrell and Casey Sargison put a note out in their newsletter and had a huge response.

"Everyone was really really generous. It's a good time to get behind the community," Dorrell said.

The Hits Rotorua presenter Paul Hickey spent the entire day with the bus, helping collect food and giving children their first shot at radio stardom.

He said the only way to describe the day was "amazing".

He said they could never have predicted such a stellar response on a year like this but the "positivity" was a reflection of the wider community's eagerness to give.

There had been a "record number" of schools involved and he said it had been "hard to get a smile off the face".

It was particularly warming to see the younger members of the community doing their bit to make a difference, he said.

Victoria Thompson (left) and Danielle Weston from Holland Beckett Law give back to the community. Photo / Andrew Warner

Louise Sherman from First Credit Union organised for her team and clients to give what they could.

Sherman said this was the third year she had organised the collection and was thrilled with the haul of donations.

"I love it. It's so important for the community. "

She said it had been amazing seeing clients come in and give what they could.

"Those that don't have a lot still give so much."

Staff at Holland Beckett Law came out with boxes of donated goods to do their bit to Fill the Bus.

Staff member Danielle Weston said they were "so glad" to be able to support such an amazing cause.

"We are just thrilled to be able to give back in what has been such a difficult year for so many."

The last stop of the day was at the Rotorua Salvation Army to unload all of the food collected.

The final tally will be revealed this morning.