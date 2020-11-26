Opinion - Paul Hickey: Christmas songs galore, Lotto dreaming and Fill the Bus

Rotorua Primary School getting among last year's Fill the Bus. Photo / File

With less than a month to go until Christmas, one of the furious debates that starts building around my place of work is when do we start playing Christmas music.

We know it is going to happen sometime, and by the big day itself most of us are pretty much over 'Snoopy's Christmas' and Mariah's 'All I Want For Christmas'. But how soon is too soon?

Normally I'm happy to hold off as long as possible, but in 2020 I am all for it to bring on the festive mood as soon as possible.

We kind of need it after the year we've had right?

And the same with decorations. My wife Katie normally has December 1 as the date to unleash on our home, but we're going a bit earlier this year too, and it is happening this weekend.

As for the music on the radio, I'm not sure what the bosses have decided, but you know it's coming!

On the topic of Christmas songs, Robbie Williams has released a new festive track called 'Can't Stop Christmas', and in true Robbie fashion has a number of cheeky references, this year relating to the pandemic.

Sample lyrics: "Santa's on his sleigh, but now he's two meters away, the people gonna need something to believe in, after a year of being in" and "We've got our wish list, you can't stop Christmas time. If you're wondering what I'd like, socks and sanitiser will do fine."

And the first-ever Christmas song made entirely for dogs has just been released.

Titled 'Raise the Woof', the two-minute tune was created by scientists, vets and animal behaviourists to make dogs feel happy and content.

With a reggae beat, it features positive noises and sounds, such as high frequencies, squeaky toys and phrases like "good boy".

It's maybe worth a laugh, but the serious side is a positive one; the song will raise money for the men's mental health organisation "Dudes With Dogs".

Lotto dreams

I think we've all had the fanciful dreams of what we would do if we actually struck it big in Lotto.

Generally, it includes some travel, which has been a bit off the table this year right? But with the world hopefully getting back to normal next year, there are some amazing deals starting to pop up.

So if you do win this weekend, you have three days to sort out this deal, which would certainly help you forget the pains of 2020!

The Anantara resort in the Maldives is offering an "Unlimited Stays in Paradise" package that is valid to book unlimited nights in 2021 for $30,000.

That allows two guests to stay in an over-water bungalow, daily breakfast, Wi-Fi, transportation, and discounts on dining and spa services.

The five-star 'adults-only' resort has multiple restaurants, an option for private movie screenings, and offers excursions.

The Maldives, a small island country southwest of India, has allowed travellers to visit again since mid-July. Bookings close on November 30, so good luck for the draw this weekend. And you know how to get hold of me.

Fill the Bus

A quick final reminder from me about 'The Hits Fill The Bus' appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank.

Last year we collected more than $14,000 worth of food which was an amazing contribution from the community.

After the year we've had, we're hoping to get close to that again, and need all the help we can!

It's happening on Wednesday, December 5, and I'd love to see you pop onto the bus and drop off a donation.

Keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for our locations around the city on the day from 7am through until 7pm.

Paul Hickey is the host of the locally based 9am-3pm show on The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM. Follow on Facebook The Hits Rotorua and on Twitter @paulhickeynz