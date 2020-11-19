Opinion: Paul Hickey on Ford Escape weekend, women's rugby and Christmas movies

Film still from Christmas classic Home Alone. Photo / Supplied

It is in our human nature to develop an affinity with certain brands.

For some it may be a certain cereal, or chocolate. Maybe clothes, shoes or perfume.

But while we might prefer a particular brand, we're not always lucky enough to be able to stick with it over the years.

Many become fads due to popularity at the time, and I've had a few of those over the years. But one brand that has never wavered for me is with cars; it's always been Ford.

In the early 90s, my first car was a 1969 two-door Ford Escort, and I have never been without a Ford since.

There have been a couple of Escorts, a Cortina, Telstar, Escape and a Falcon.

This weekend thanks to Rotorua Ford, I get to spend a few days driving the all new Ford Escape, and I'm looking forward to seeing what all the hype is about, but I probably won't need much convincing.

***

As we near the end of 2020, we can start getting excited for events in 2021, and one of the big ones is right here in New Zealand as we host the Rugby World Cup.

Pardon, what was that I hear you say? You weren't aware that we had the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand next year?

Well you may not be the only one, but you may also be getting confused with the 'other' Rugby World Cup, which was staged here in 2011, won by the All Blacks.

The reason for that confusion may lie in the fact that World Rugby have decided to drop the word 'Women' from the Rugby Women's World Cup.

Now I am all for equality, but I'm not a fan of politically-correct decisions like this.

The better thing would be to add the word 'men's' to the other world cup. Confusion then gone, and neither has any elitist type status by being THE world cup.

In saying all that, how exciting to be hosting this event here next year, which surprisingly will break new ground as the ninth edition of the tournament is hosted in the southern hemisphere for the first time, taking place from September 18-October 16, 2021 across three match venues.

So no games here, but (potentially) we can benefit from tourism, and of course get right behind many of our local talented sportswomen who will be representing the Black Ferns.

***

Last week I wrote about the 'festive list' that my wife Katie and daughter Destiny must have all ticked off to make it truly Christmas.

One of the things on that list is watching the movie The Santa Clause.

It is a Christmas classic that we all enjoy, and I got a bit of feedback during the weekend about other Christmas movies.

There were plenty of the classics that got mentioned as well as some debatable ones, like the original Die Hard.

It's a great flick but not a Christmas movie in my opinion.

Another one that came up quite often was Home Alone, which is actually celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Reading that made me feel wearier than a burglar going 10 rounds with a young Kevin McAllister/Macaulay Culkin!

