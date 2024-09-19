Spray painting a mural in a central place “in Rotorua is massive”, he said.

Taumata Solomon teaches aerosol art at Te Wharekura O Te Kaokaoroa O Patetere in Putāruru. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

“Five or six years ago we wouldn’t have been allowed to put a big Māori face on a wall in the middle of town, and now we’ve got 3 or 4.”

As part of the Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival 2024 program, he painted the Aunty Bea mural during the 2019 festival.

With a focus on Te Arawa heroes, this year Soloman is paying homage to kapa haka entrepreneur and taiaha legend Wetini Mitai Ngatai, who led award-winning kapa haka group Te Mātārae-i-Ōrehu.

“He’s an entrepreneur and just a tohunga when it comes to te ao Māori, especially Māori weaponry, he’s probably the best ever to do it,” Soloman said.





Graffiti still a crime

Soloman felt graffiti in Rotorua had not been accepted yet, but he said murals were beginning to be considered as art.

“We’ve used our skill set to become more artistic in the way that we do things..we still see it as graffiti, but we turned it around and changed it up a bit.

“I feel like graffiti is becoming more accepted,” Soloman said.

Recently returned from Greece, where he travelled for kapa haka, he said the world was beginning to recognise Māori and Pacific arts.

“People are more open now to art and the way people express themselves in art and I think through social media people see the value of it overseas.

“So when we do it here, there’s kind of a better understanding of it now,” Soloman said.

When it came to building confidence as an indigenous artist, Soloman said the Aronui Indigenous Festival was a catalyst for him six years ago.

“I always give props to Cian, she helped to get to where I am now, if I am being honest.”

Now teaching aerosol art at Te Wharekura O Te Kaokaoroa O Patetere in Putāruru he said he felt excited for what school curriculums could include for rangaitira or youth in the future.

“New Zealand’s in a space now where we don’t know what’s happening with our country.

“For Māori, I feel we are in a place, even though they’re trying to do what they want to do to us, now we’re in a place of power where we’re owning who we are and we can really express ourselves.”

"Tikanga Māori is who I am" says street artist Taumata Solomon. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

Connecting with young artists through graffiti art in education

Soloman said he was caught tagging “a few times” growing up.

“We learned these skills on the street, we used to run around these rooftops and tag them when we were kids and stuff.”

When he was caught, he said it was his nan’s stance that made a big difference to his development as an artist.

“She just goes, try and figure out a better way to do your art without getting caught or getting in trouble.”

Following his cousin to Ngongotahā School where graffiti legend Charles Williams or Phat 1 from TMD was painting a mural, was pivotal for Soloman’s career too.

“I never thought I’d meet him in my life, but one of my cousins knew him so he took me along and it was like standing in the presence of your idol and watching them do what they do.

“Now we’re good mates and we share, critique and well he critiques my mahi, his mahi doesn’t need any critiquing.

“When people make it and then they go home and give back to the people, that’s huge,” Soloman said.

Taumata Solomon begins the mural of Wetini Mitai Ngatai on the corner of Eruera and Tutanekai St in Rotorua's CBD. Photo /Aleyna Martinez

In te ao Māori, no one gets left behind

Pointing to street art pioneers from Aotearoa, like Charles and Janine Williams and Mr G, Soloman said this generation of creatives made him proud because they prioritised inclusivity.

“That’s just how Māori do it. We never leave anybody behind and when one wins we all win. That’s how we used to be back in the day too.

“Through colonisation and all that, it changed us but now we’re getting our own mana back and our own integrity,” Soloman said.

“Look what happens as soon as you start sharing your knowledge. Somebody else is going to gain their knowledge, then once they gain their knowledge, they can go and do what they want to do with it.

“We’re in a space now, and because of everything that’s happening for Māori and our Pacific whanau, they’re going for dreams now and actually cracking it - that’s inspiring everybody else,” Soloman said.

Now planning a whanau of his own and spraying on walls for a living, Soloman said anyone who really wanted to learn it would one way or another.

“It’s hard when you don’t know what you’re doing and you’re just being a tutu - that’s is part of the learning, but you do have to know what you want to do,” Soloman said.

Receiving an increased interest in his aerosol art classes, Soloman saw the potential to include ta moko in school curriculums too.

He did not have enough time to teach more classes outside of Te Wharekura O Te Kaokaoroa O Patetere but felt it was a good opportunity for other artists to get involved.

“I’ve had a few kura reach out and ask about assessments like this because they see the results on a page.

“I had 11, Year 11 students in a class, six of them had never taken art before and all 11 of them passed the module because they enjoyed it.”

“There’s avenues for our kids to go anywhere it’s just our school system hasn’t caught up.

“It’s about giving the kids that opportunity to just have a jam,” Soloman said.

Soloman will be painting the mural of Wetini Mitai Ngatai until Sunday 22 September in Rotorua central.

Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.