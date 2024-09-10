Rutene Spooner gets serious impersonating Billy T. James

Rutene Spooner's show Be Like Billy? will debut on Saturday, September 14 as part of the Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival.
“Are you laughing with me or are you laughing at me?”
This is the question Modern Māori cabaret performer Rutene Spooner asks audiences in his new work Be Like Billy?, which is to launch at Rotorua’s Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival on September 14.
Spooner said cabaret was the perfect vehicle to push a conversation about social issues.
As a parent to a preschooler, it was only natural he would explore themes of making a better Aotearoa for her as someone both Pākehā and Māori “in a country that is still trying to find that balance”, Spooner said.
“This is very much a love letter to my daughter. I think we as contemporary performers always want to push a conversation,” Spooner said.
“In my opinion, Rotorua is one of the, if not the, homes of Māori show bands ... so it’s great to be kicking it off there.”
Spooner said travelling with the Modern Māori Quartet had allowed him to extract international cabaret knowledge and experiences which he weaved into the show.
“I think that the art form of cabaret is perfect for that because it is direct yarn. I’m not talking for your benefit. I’m talking directly to you. I’m singing directly to you. We’re sharing that conversation. I think it’s very Māori, too.”
Be Like Billy? is on at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre for one show on Saturday, September 14. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.
Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.