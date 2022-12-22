Taumata Soloman with a Pipi Mā mural. Photo / Supplied

Local mural and airbrush artist Taumata Soloman is encouraging young budding street artists to enter Taketake, an indigenous graffiti art competition.

The competition will see artists’ work displayed around Rotorua, and also offers cash prizes.

The works of art will be created over four days in January and will be on display at Rotorua International Stadium for the NRL Indigenous All Stars games before being given permanent homes in the city.

Rotorua Lakes Council and Creative Rotorua have teamed up to host the competition which is open to local 15 to 18-year-olds.

Six artists will be selected from registration submissions to compete. The finished artworks will then go to a People’s Choice vote to determine a supreme winner.

Taumata is facilitating the competition and explained the selected artists will be painting on 1.2m x 1.2m panels depicting taketake – indigenous people.

“Taketake is an awesome kaupapa that will creatively and artistically celebrate the coming together of two indigenous cultures, Māori and Aboriginal people. It serves as an opportunity for rangatahi to explore and express their own artistic view on just what taketake is to them.

“We’ve all got to start somewhere and this opportunity enables budding artists to build confidence, meet other like-minded creatives and contribute to a masterpiece for the community and NRL-goers to observe.”

Taumata Soloman paying homage to the late great rangatira of Te Arawa, Hamuera Mitchell at Ngāti Whakaue Whakanuia, Ōhinemutu. Photo / Supplied

Council’s Culture, Heritage and Mahi Toi manager, Stewart Brown, says Taketake is a great example of the Creative Communities Scheme that focuses on stimulating and supporting arts and culture projects.

“We’re excited to bring this kaupapa to life with the support of Taumata, encouraging community involvement and supporting the diversity and cultural traditions of Māori and Aboriginal communities.”

The competition is weather dependant but scheduled to run in Te Manawa in the inner city from Wednesday, January 18, 11am to 3pm, until Saturday, January 21.

The People’s Choice winner will receive $700 cash, with the runner-up receiving $300 cash.

There will also be two large ‘give it a go’ panels available for the public to try their hand at graffiti art.

Work will be displayed in Te Manawa during the competition before being moved to the Rotorua Stadium, then on to permanent sites in the city.