Mr G has a massive following worldwide, one of his iconic pieces being the 8m-high mural he painted of the late music legend Prince, in Chanhassen, Minnesota (Prince's home town). Photo / Supplied

Reaching out to youth in small towns who are suffering from depression or affected by suicide, is the main drive for artist Graham Hoete and his kaupapa "Tumanako - Hope".

Funded through Te Puni Kokiri's Rangatahi Suicide Prevention Fund, the project has been travelling the country to engage and inspire rangatahi through the skill of artistry, by creating a mural that would represent the people, most importantly the rangatahi of Te Hiku o Te Ika.

"This trip is designed to provide opportunity and pathways and bring a new positive initiative to Kaitaia," Mr G said.

"The mural will represent our youths' voices and dreams, collectively. They can feel something positive to hold on to hope and have a real connection to their whakapapa, and their community in an 'open spaces' environment."

Next week, wananga will be held at Far North REAP with kaumatua, kuia and local artists to share stories of Te Hiku and for youth to design a mural based on what they've learned and under Mr G's guidance.

Organisers from Shine on Kaitaia had prepared for Mr G's arrival last year, but due to Covid restrictions, had to change the dates.

However, the timing for Tumanako has now become particularly relevant considering Kaitaia recently took the Most Beautiful Small Town in New Zealand award in a ceremony in Wellington last month.

Part of the success of the award win was based on the street art-based Te Hiku Open Spaces concept.

Spaces concept.

He also carved a specially designed warrior's helmet out of rakau kauri, commissioned by producers of the hit Star Wars spin-off television series, Bobba Fett, which was presented to the show's star, acclaimed Maori actor Temuera Morrison.

Eight years ago, Mr G's own life journey met a suicidal point, which is why he says his heart is invested in this when we talk about hope.

Artist Graham Hoete (Mr G) with rangatahi. Organisers from Shine on Kaitaia had prepared for Mr G's arrival last year but due to Covid restrictions, had to change the dates. Photo/ Supplied

"Hope is what stopped me taking my own life and for me it was Ihu Karaiti, Jesus Christ".

He and his wife Milly want to inject hope into our town and into our youth, which is why the Shine on Kaitaia Youth Navigators met with them to discuss bringing Tumanako to Kaitaia.

For many years Shine on Kaitaia has been providing positive community and youth events for Kaitaia and the Far North to shine on the musical, creative - all talents of our youth and simply create more positive spaces.

Having Mr G bring a project such as this to Kaitaia has been a long-awaited opportunity we are all thankful for.

The Kaitaia mural will be painted during the week of April 25 (Monday) to April 29 and will be revealed on the Friday in a public occasion.

Any youth (from the ages of 24 and under) wishing to be part of this community-based project and work along a world-renowned indigenous artist is invited to apply by email to shineonkaitaia@gmail.com.

Alternatively, register via the Google form on the Shine on Kaitaia Facebook page. Limited spaces available.