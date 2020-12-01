Rotorua foodbank Christmas appeal generosity heart-warming to see

Rotorua Weekender reporter Shauni James with items donated at the Rotorua Daily Post reception. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION:

At this time of the year, it is always amazing to see the generosity of the Rotorua community really shine.

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal is personally one of my favourite times of year because it is such a feel-good initiative to be a part of.

I always enjoy picking out a couple of cans from the pantry and picking up a few extra items from the grocery store, as it is a super-easy way to give back and certainly doesn't have to involve breaking the bank.

It has been heart-warming to see the non-perishable food items pile up at the reception of our office recently, as well as hear about all the different people, groups and businesses who have been doing what they can to contribute.

I am also super-excited for Fill the Bus today.

As a reporter, I have always covered the event from the office since it is held on my deadline day. But this year I was determined to spend a good portion of the day joining the bus and team on the trip.

It's incredible to see in the timetable that there are so many places to visit with people willing to donate, and I'm looking forward to seeing the faces of many generous community members and students as we pick up donations.

The Fill the Bus 2020 schedule.

Covering stories on social issues within Rotorua means that as reporters, we have quite a bit to do with the Salvation Army throughout the year, with messages, statistics and plenty of advice from them to share.

To be able to team up with the Salvation Army in the spirit of festivity and giving back feels great.

A big thank you to everyone in the community who has already donated to the appeal and a big thank you in advance to those who bring in donations over the coming weeks.

I hope to see you later today during Fill the Bus, but if you can't make it to any of the stops there is still plenty of time to get behind the appeal.

Right up until December 19, the team are seeking non-perishable food donations to help the Salvation Army Foodbank continue its work throughout the Christmas period and into 2021.