Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal: Crossfit Rotorua digs deep

COMMENT

I recently sat down with a close friend and discussed how to live a more fulfilling life.

The daily grind was getting monotonous and she asked me to really think about what my purpose is and what my values are.

One thing I kept coming back to was doing things that are worthwhile - having a positive effect on the people around me and in the community.

That is one of many reasons I'm over the moon to be leading the coverage of our Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank.

We are all taught the importance of giving from a young age and I don't think there is a better way to do so than to help the Rotorua Salvation Army give out 200 food parcels to families in need this Christmas.

During the first three weeks of the appeal, I have watched people and organisations from all over Rotorua get behind the cause in a range of creative ways.

Crossfit Rotorua members did a workout and collected food for the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank. Photo / Robyn Fisher

So I thought, "What more could I do?".

As part of the appeal, my workmate Zizi Sparks and I roped in our gym whānau at Crossfit Rotorua to get behind the cause. As I expected, they were full of enthusiasm to dig deep.

Throughout the week, members who were able to brought in non-perishable items to donate to the cause. On Saturday we got together for one of the toughest workouts I've ever done, The 24 Days of Christmas.

A common crossfit workout in December is 12 Days of Christmas. First, you pick 12 movements (squats, push-ups, box jumps etc). Then you do one repetition of the first movement.

The 24 Days of Christmas workout. Photo / David Beck

Then two of the second movement and back to one of the first. Then 3, 2, 1 - 4,3,2,1 and so on, all the way up to 12.

We did that but with 24 movements, if you did the whole thing you would complete a total of 2600 repetitions.

Some did the workout solo, some in pairs, but it proved too ambitious. We had a two-hour time cap and nobody managed to finish, but in the end we had sweated it out together for a great cause.

Most importantly, we had collected a good haul of non-perishable food to donate to the appeal.

Crossfit Rotorua members collected non-perishable food for the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal. Photo / David Beck

This year we have collectively battled our way through lockdowns in an attempt to fight off a global pandemic. Many who thought they would never be in such a position have found themselves needing a helping hand.

There truly is no greater gift than giving and I encourage anyone who is able to donate to do so.

You'll be amazed by how fulfilling it is.