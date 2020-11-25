Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal: Level 13 chips in on quiz night

Businesses continue to throw their support behind the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal - Level 13 Theme Rooms and Costume Hire the latest to get involved.

On Thursday night, Level 13 is hosting its last weekly quiz night of the year and is inviting participants to help support the cause.

"We do the quizzes every Thursday but this is our last one for the year because we have Christmas functions in December," said Level 13 Theme Rooms and Costume Hire co-owner Deb Rowles.

"We've asked that people dress up in a Christmas theme and bring a can or other non-perishable food to donate to the Salvation Army Foodbank."

She said it was nice to be able to support a "hard-working organisation" like the Salvation Army.

"I think this year, more than ever, is hard for a lot of families because of Covid and people losing their jobs.

"We figured it was a good thing to do."

Level 13 Theme Rooms & Costume Hire co-owner Deb Rowles is encouraging quiz-goers to donate to the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Salavation Army. Photo / Andrew Warner

The quiz usually attracts about 10 teams, including a core group of regulars, Rowles said.

"Hopefully, being our last one of the year, lots of people will support it and come along. I've messaged all the regulars and told them about the donations so hopefully they all bring stuff.

"As a city we've had a tough time with tourism and hospitality. I think right now, the reality of all those lost jobs is probably sinking in so every little bit will help."

Level 13 has been involved in previous Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeals through lending a Grinch costume - a favourite with school children in particular - for the Fill the Bus Event.

Level 13 Theme Rooms and Costume Hire lends its Grinch costume to the Fill the Bus event. Photo / File

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank is done with support from the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM. It runs until December 19.

During the appeal, the team will be seeking non-perishable food donations to help the food bank continue its work throughout the Christmas period and into 2021.

In 2019, the foodbank gave out 446 food parcels to people in need.

The number distributed so far this year is already more than double that at 1062.