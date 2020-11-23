Christmas appeal: Zorb Rotorua locals' day to exchange food for rides

Zorb Rotorua crew member Owen Turuta. Photo / Andrew Warner.

A call to keep donations for the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank rolling in has been taken literally by one local business.

Zorb Rotorua is holding its annual local's day next month to collect non-perishable food for the foodbank.

It's an event they've held since at least 2016.

Charlotte Brady, Zorb's interim sales and marketing manager, said they had already had people expressing interest in the event as it was something locals looked forward to every year.

"There is a big demand and it's something we love to do."

Brady said some people who attended the locals day were unable to ride the Zorb at other times because of the cost, even though the locals' rate is 50 per cent off, so the can drive made the activity more accessible.

"We are Rotorua, we hire locals, we live here, most of us were born and bred here. We should do what we can to help out the community."

She said despite 2020 being a difficult year for tourism providers, continuing the legacy of doing the can drive was always in the plan.

"It's a great way to give back to our community and provide locals with something fun to do but also support the Salvation Army.

"If we get the same as what we got last year or better we'll be happy."

Zorb has recently launched Hyper Inflation. It includes inflatable games such as foosball, a maze and bungy race.

It will not be included in the can drive, but can be added on for a cost.

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank is done with support from the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM. It runs until December 19.

During the appeal, the team will be seeking non-perishable food donations to help the food bank continue its work throughout the Christmas period and into 2021.

In 2019, the food bank gave out 446 food parcels to people in need.

The number distributed so far this year is already more than double that at 1062.

The details

When: December 13, 10am to 4pm

Where: Zorb Rotorua, 525 Ngongotaha Rd

Cost: 2x cans = 1x Straight track ride for one person

5x cans = 1x Sidewinder track for one person

5x cans = 1x Big Air track for one person

10x cans = 1x MEGA track for one person

Terms and Conditions: Proof of Rotorua residency required, all rides are H2OGO rides with water, maximum weight – 125kg, food must be non-perishable.