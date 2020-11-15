Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal: Salvation Army advice for managing money

For some families Christmas, a time of year looked forward to by most, brings stress and panic as they start to feel the financial pinch.

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank aims to provide families in need with food parcels this holiday season.

However, Rotorua Salvation Army Community Ministries team leader Tania Hore says steps can be taken now to reduce the need when the big day rolls around.

"We've already had inquiries from people asking for parcels now," she said.

"My motto is 'if you want to have Christmas, start now'. I know what it's like to not have money, being on a sickness benefit for a while with two children, and you need to start preparing now.

"Buy one extra thing each time you go grocery shopping, get things on sale. When you think about it, Christmas is a couple of meals so if you start now you can have enough food set aside. Anyone can do it."

Hore said being prepared, thinking outside the box and managing expectations could ensure Christmas was a happy time for all.

Rotorua Salvation Army Community Ministries team leader Tania Hore says there are many ways to make your money go further this Christmas. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said it was often the older generation who were better at planning ahead and making do.

"You don't see them as often because they already have that skill set, some have been through the depression and they know how to make things stretch.

"Takeaways cost more than making your own meals from scratch - you could get a combo and that's one meal but you could get mince for the same price and it'll last a couple of meals."

The Rotorua Salvation Army's top tips for managing your money this Christmas:

1. Continue to plan for your power bill and phone bill so you're not stuck trying to catch up for months on the other side of Christmas.

2. Start now! Go to the sales up until December, it's amazing what affordable gifts you can find under $10 and even under $5 if you have a look.

3. Op shops get new stuff regularly. Just pop in and have a look. Even your Christmas clothes can be bought for under $5.

4. The old fashioned homemade sweets in a jar or cookies never get old and are just as meaningful for relatives as an affordable gift.

5. Re-gifting is still an option (as long as you remember who gave it to you in the beginning).

6. Buy one extra treat each week in the lead up to Christmas.

7. When doing grocery shopping from now till Christmas - when soft-drinks come on special for $1 buy an extra one. Why not buy your jelly or chips next week and put it away. Before you know it, you'll belong to your very own Christmas club for less and you only get what you want.

For the kids:

1. Visit the $2-type shops - make it an occasion for their Christmas shopping.

2. Make and colour your own Christmas cards.

3. Find as many free activities to do over the Christmas holidays. Here in Rotorua there are many things we can do that don't cost anything.