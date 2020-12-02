Salvation Army astounded by response to The Hits Fill the Bus

"Amazing".

Those involved with Wednesday's Fill the Bus are running out of words to describe the event.

The sixth annual The Hits Fill the Bus was held in support of the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank and it was the most successful yet.

The Rotorua community well and truly got behind the cause and donated 9376 items worth $18,752.

That was up from 7166 items worth $14,332 last year.

The Christmas Appeal aims to help the Salvation Army Foodbank give out food parcels to whānau in need this Christmas.

Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye said the goal at the start of the appeal was to give out 200 food parcels but such was the generosity of the Rotorua community this year, the number of parcels distributed will exceed that.

She said after Covid-19 and the resulting lockdowns had affected so many people, she was not sure what response this year's Fill the Bus would get. As it turns out, there was no reason for concern.

"It was a mammoth day and it really caught me off guard when the bus came to drop stuff off just after lunch - we knew then it was going to be a big night.

"We were just amazed at how much food was collected. It certainly took me by surprise because we didn't have any expectations this year, understanding the current climate we're in.

"I do know that we have a community who love to support each other and they certainly showed up yesterday in droves."

Overbye said all involved were immensely grateful and all who donated should know their actions will go a long way towards making Christmas that little bit more special for local families.

"We were really blessed to have a lot of volunteers come down that night and help unload the bus and sort everything.

"It was actually really fun. After about half an hour everyone got their groove on and it was a well-oiled machine. There was a lot of fun being had at the same time, people were racing to see who could empty a trolley the fastest.

"The whole Fill the Bus day is like that, that's what community is about, it's rallying together and making the most of an opportunity to support each other."

The Hits presenter Paul Hickey, who organises the event every year, said yesterday proved you can't stop the generosity in Rotorua.

"In the year that 2020 has been, it's been so rough and tough with so much uncertainty, when we decided to put Fill the Bus on again there was uncertainty around that too.

"We weren't sure what kind of response we'd get but off the bat the support from businesses and schools wanting to support the event was outstanding.

"We hit the road nice and early and all up spent 12 hours driving around the city collecting food. There were lots of smiles and lots of people happy to donate."

Hickey thanked the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Ritchies for the use of the bus, Speedy Signs for the signage on the bus, the Rotorua Daily Post for helping promote the event and the crew at the Salvation Army.

"But most of all I want to thank you Rotorua. Without you we wouldn't be able to do something like this."