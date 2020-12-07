Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal: A day at the Salvation Army Foodbank

By David Beck

OPINION:

Former United Nations Foundation president Kathy Calvin once said: "Giving is not about making a donation. It is about making a difference."

One place making a difference to people's lives every day is the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank.

I have been honoured to lead the coverage of our Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal this year, which aims to help the foodbank give more than 200 food parcels to Rotorua families in need this Christmas.

On Friday I spent a morning helping out at the foodbank in an effort to get a better understanding of the work they do.

It was an eye-opening experience.

The first thing I noticed was this is a well-oiled machine with many moving parts. A combination of Salvation Army employees and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure every item of food donated to the appeal is counted, categorised and stored in the correct section of the foodbank.

I helped out with those jobs and there was something special about looking at all the donations being processed and knowing they were going to put smiles on faces this Christmas.

I come from a reasonably big family, as the oldest of five children, and while we were never devastatingly poor or in need, I understand the super-human efforts my own parents made just to put food on the table for us.

While we were lucky my parents were able to do that, there are many in tougher circumstances, facing constant anxiety over where their next meal will come from.

It's amazing what difference a box of food will make to those people, I saw it with my own eyes on Friday when a woman, a mother of five herself, came in to collect a food parcel. You could see the relief on her face, it radiated from her.

Rotorua Daily Post reporter David Beck spent a morning helping out at the Salvation Army Foodbank. Photo / Andrew Warner

Another thing I learned was that the Salvation Army aims to help solve the problem of poverty, rather than continuously give hand outs.

As well as the foodbank, the organisation offers a range of services to help out those in need, from budgeting advice to gambling, drug and alcohol support.

When someone comes in asking for food, they don't say "here you go" and send them on their way.

The Salvation Army workers take a deeper look at how each person got in that position. If budgeting is an issue, they offer them support in that regard - the goal is to help these people and families into a position where they can be more self-sufficient.

In my opinion, it's a great way to go about solving some of the biggest issues facing our community. It is a long-term approach rather than a temporary band aid.

I enjoyed my time at the Salvation Army on Friday, it was nice to be involved in an operation that feels so worthwhile.

While I encourage anyone who can to donate non-perishable foods to this year's appeal, that's not the only option.

The donation of a few hours of your time is just as valuable.