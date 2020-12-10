Christmas appeal: Collection goes swimmingly for Swim Rotorua

(From left) Head coach Aidan Withington, Hannah Buchanan, 12, Leonard Rankin, 12, Kai Jung-Ishida, 11, and Ava Tremain with Swim Rotorua donations. Photo / Shauni James

Swim Rotorua has combined a fun day out with generously collecting donations for the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.

Swim Rotorua head coach Aidan Withington says donating a can for the Salvation Army foodbank was part of the entry for Swim Rotorua members to take part in its Christmas Mystery Bus Tour.

As a result, Swim Rotorua was able to drop off more than 70 cans and non-perishable food items to the Rotorua Salvation Army on Wednesday afternoon.

Aidan says it was great to be able to give back to the community.

He says the response from the Swim Rotorua children to the collection was positive, which can be seen in the donation result.

Swim Rotorua's Christmas Mystery Bus Tour included visiting a maze, doing an Amazing Race through the Redwoods, and completing challenges and having a barbecue at the Blue Lake (Tikitapu).

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye says the Salvation Army has been blessed by the community's commitment to continue donating throughout the entire appeal.

"We are really grateful to the children and adults alike who have cheerfully given to the appeal.

"We hope they know how much of a difference it is going to make in the life of someone or a family."

There is one week left to donate to the appeal.

The team is seeking non-perishable food donations until December 19 to help the foodbank continue its work throughout Christmas and into next year.