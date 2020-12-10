Carols by Candlelight: Kuirau Park to reverberate with united voices

Kuirau Park will reverberate with the sound of carols as people enjoy each other's company and the level of freedom we have at this time.

The Rotorua East Lions Club and The Hits 97.5 are holding the annual Carols by Candlelight this evening.

It will be a free family night of Christmas music, carols, and entertainment, and people are welcome to bring a picnic.

Any funds raised during this event will be given to the Rotorua Hospital Chaplaincy Trust.

There will be candles and light sticks available for a gold coin donation, and this year the Rotorua East Lions Club also has a Givealittle page directly linked to the Rotorua Hospital Chaplaincy Trust for people who want to use that method to make a donation.

This year's event will include performances from talented musicians, as well as one of Rotorua's local school choirs.

Rotorua East Lions Club project co-ordinator Linda Cousins says we are very lucky here in Rotorua to have such a wealth of talent on our doorstep.

"Although some of our usual performers were unavailable for this year's event, we hope that our audience will appreciate the acts that will be performing on the night."

She says Carols by Candlelight has a history of being an iconic community event - somewhere that families can come and enjoy an evening of entertainment and singing.

Many people enjoy the festive and community atmosphere of a previous Carols Candlelight. Photo / File

"We have the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of artists - both young and not so young - and join with our wider 'community' whānau, maybe to catch up with people we haven't had a chance to be with for a while, a chance to enjoy each other's company.

"There is also something magical about seeing candles (or glo-sticks/cellphone torches) waving in time to music as the night sky darkens.

"With what has happened in our community due to Covid-19 restrictions this year, it's an opportunity for everyone to stretch their wings and enjoy the level of freedom we have at this time."

Linda says when they first started planning this year's event they weren't sure if it was going to happen.

She says they wanted to be able to hold this event as there haven't been as many public events held in Rotorua as there normally are.

"We feel quite privileged to be able to run this for our Rotorua community, as we are a part of an organisation that provides service within our communities.

"As organisers it feels good to be able to provide a forum like this for families to come out to and see them enjoying themselves.

"Carols by Candlelight has been running in the Rotorua area for over 25 years and has been well supported by the Rotorua public during this time, so we are hoping to see many families out to enjoy the evening's entertainment and have some fun as this year has been a hard year for many people in our community."

The details

- What: Carols by Candlelight

- When: Friday, December 11, 7.30pm – 9.15pm

- Where: Kuirau Park

- Admission: Free