Paul Hickey: Rebels win, schools back and Valentine's Day

The winning Rotorua Rebels team reserve driver Gary Hunter (left), Dale Stewart, Lance Elsworth, AJ Axtens, captain Alan McRobbie, Brent Stewart and manager Steve Axtens. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

Waitangi weekend has been and gone, and with it the summer holiday period is pretty much done as well.

But as a last hurrah, the weekend seemed a good one for our city with plenty of people enjoying some great events.

Of course, I have only seen pictures, because as I wrote last week Waitangi weekend has become an annual speedway trip south to Palmerston North for the Superstock Teams Championship.

And what a weekend it was this year, with our Rotorua Rebels team winning the title for the first time since 1986!

It was pretty cool to see and emotional too for so many people, yours truly included.

The weekend away with friends and family has always been great, but success makes it just all that sweeter ... and harder on the head the next day too. But so worth it!

Back to normal

How is your morning routine going?

Things around town are getting back to normal since all the schools have reopened.

It is a bit of a confusing couple of weeks with the staggered starts, and I have noticed the roads getting busier earlier each day.

Our home has stayed in a bit of holiday mode until this weekend, which is when our daughter Destiny heads back to Wellington for her second year at Victoria University.

It is a bit of an unusual feeling really, not that high emotion of her leaving for the first time, but still a bit nervy as a parent with a step into a different situation from the uni halls into flatting.

The three months she has had at home have flown by really, and it will take a bit of adjusting again for home life in 2021, just hopefully not as turbulent as 2020!

Valentine's Day

This weekend marks Valentine's Day around the world, and my wife Katie will be in Wellington sorting Destiny into her new accommodation there.

So that will be a bit different for us, and we will do something later in the week to make up for that.

Hopefully, you have something sorted for your Valentine, and maybe you might just be part of those pretty special Valentine's Day weddings which happen a lot when February 14 falls on the weekend.

I'm sure though that you won't see anything like this story from the 'only in America files'.

A Nebraska bride didn't exactly know what she was getting herself into when she told her bridesmaids they could wear anything to the wedding.

Her sister and maid of honour, Christina Meador, took "anything" quite literally and donned a dinosaur costume for the big day. Meador posted a photo to Facebook, showing herself in full Tyrannosaurus Rex mode, holding a flower bouquet and standing by her big sister Deanna Adams.

Naturally, it has gone viral. Big sis didn't mind a bit, later responding to a critic that, "My sister is awesome and I genuinely was not kidding when I said she could wear whatever she wanted."

(We've all heard of a Bridezilla, but a Maid-a-saurus?)

Healthy and hearty

Next week on my radio show I've got the chance for you to win a couple of great prizes, one healthy and one hearty.

Rotorua company Natural Good Health Deer Products have supplied an amazing gift pack worth more than $216, consisting of Deer Velvet Capsules, Deer Oil Skin Balm, Deer Oil Rub and Detox Foot Bath.

That could be yours, or maybe you'd prefer to try Silver Fern Farms new Honest Burger range, for burger lovers who are serious about quality. Combining New Zealand's finest pasture-raised beef, lamb and venison with hints of uniquely New Zealand ingredients.

Listen to win vouchers to use at your favourite supermarket.

