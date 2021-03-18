The Hits Rotorua Beach Dig: Kids to comb the sand in quest for prizes

There will be a flurry of sand at a local reserve this weekend as children get digging to unearth their prize ticket.

The Hits Beach Dig, thanks to McDonalds Rotorua, is back for 2021 at Hannahs Bay Reserve on Sunday, and it is free for kids aged 3 to 13.

There will be hundreds of numbered sticks buried in the sand on the edge of Lake Rotorua, and every number corresponds to a prize.

Every little digger is guaranteed a prize, thanks to McDonald's Rotorua and Reduced To Clear.

Once again this year, all children need to be registered, and this will happen at the reserve on the day. It's limited to the first 300 kids.

The Hits presenter Paul Hickey is MC for the day, and says being able to hold the Beach Dig this year feels like a return to normality.

"The Hits has been doing this for so long now, it was strange to go without last year. And for the kids who had to put up with such unusual circumstances in 2020, it's nice to get back to doing fun activities.

"Being involved with community events is one of the best parts of his job, but things like this that we put on as a radio station are extra rewarding to be part of.

Hundreds of kids queuing for a turn at a The Hits Beach Dig. Photo / File

"Seeing the excitement and anticipation before the dig, and then the smiles afterwards makes the work worthwhile."

He encourages families to come along as it is a fun, relaxed morning with no pressure, "and of course every child is guaranteed a prize".

Registration will open at 9.30am and finishes at 10.15am.

"Last time we had parents turning up with their kids at 11am thinking they could just turn up anytime during the morning, which is not the case."

Once registered, the kids can have a play on the playground before the digging starts, which will be at 10.30am.

The little kids will go first, and then the bigger kids will be able to get digging.

Prizegiving will be after the dig, and spot prizes include attraction passes and event tickets, plus the major spot prize of a brand new kid's bike thanks to My Ride Rotorua on Hinemoa St.

Support and prizes have been given from Reduced to Clear, Skyline, Motion Entertainment, Paradise Valley Speedway and more.

The details

- What: The Hits Rotorua Beach Dig

- When: Sunday, March 21, 9.30am to 12pm

- Where: Hannahs Bay Reserve

- Free. Registration on the day and limited to first 300 kids