Opinion: Paul Hickey - Beach Dig success, year post-lockdown, Easter coming

Warwick Drive Reserve playground out of bounds during level 4 lockdown in March 2020. Photo / File

Is there anything better than seeing smiles on kids' faces?

I've been on a bit of a high this week after we held The Hits Beach Dig, thanks to McDonald's Rotorua last Sunday.

Close to 300 kids turned up for our free event, and they were stoked to have a bit of fun and win cool stuff.

Thanks to all the mums and dads and whānau who brought their kids to be part of it, and thanks also to our amazing sponsors and supporters.

Congratulations to 10-year-old Skyla and 12-year-old Aaliyah who each won a new bike each from My Ride Rotorua on Hinemoa Street.

***

It was a relief to get that event completed, because last year's Beach Dig had to be cancelled after Rotorua joined the rest of the country in our big lockdown.

It is hard to believe that is a full year ago.

We all have our own personal highlights and lowlights of the lockdown, and what has ensued since that time.

A near carless Fenton St on the first day of the level 4 lockdown in March 2020. Photo / File

I try not to dwell too much on the lows, but overall I look back on that time with fond memories.

The search for teddy bears in the windows around the neighbourhood was such an uplifting activity during a nervous time, especially for the younger family members.

The by-product of this was just seeing people out in their bubbles exercising together, and I know my general fitness increased over the lockdown.

This was helped, though, with my wife Katie and I entering the "Lockdown 100" virtual challenge, to walk 100km over two weeks.

Despite the fact we were both still working full-time during the lockdown, we managed to pull it off.

This weekend we are starting it again with the "Not Lockdown 100", organised by local company Event Promotions.

Could be a bit tougher this time around with work, plus other events and invites on the horizon, but well worth the challenge, and I'm always up for one of those. As long as it doesn't involve skydiving.

***

The days are still warm and there is some heat in the sun, but as soon as that disappears the temperatures are dropping.

So this week I've had to reluctantly admit that maybe summer has left the building.

That means I have begun draining our swimming pool, which is always a sad moment.

But I have to try and get it done so that we have enough warmish days to get at least a bit of grass cover growing before winter.

Roll on November and the summer of 21/22.

***

Next week on my radio show, we've got plenty of Easter information coming your way, with events, roading, what's open and when and a whole lot more.

Plus that good old radio staple of plenty of chances to win!

Movie tickets for Reading Cinemas, family passes to the Big Easter Meeting at Paradise Valley Speedway, breakfast and luging at Skyline over Easter, and details about spending Easter with the bunnies at Rotorua Mini Golf.

Join the show next week!

***

Paul Hickey is the host of the local Rotorua show on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. Follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.