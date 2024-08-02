Samara Maxwell of Taupō races to the finish line at the women's cross-country at Elancourt Hill during the Paris Olympics. Photo / SWPix
Athletes from around the Rotorua region can be seen around the Olympic Village as they strive to achieve the results they’ve trained for. Reporter Aleyna Martinez talks with some of the locals about the results so far.
According to deputy principal Bruce Buckton, it’s competitions like the Super 8 Schools, which Rotorua Boys’ High School is part of, that help teach players how to perform under pressure and achieve like their heroes on the world stage.
While the All Black Sevens side did not bring home a medal, placing fifth after losing to South Africa, Buckton said McGarvey-Black’s dedication and drive inspired those going through the school’s rugby academy.
He said McGarvey-Black demonstrated “mental toughness and resilience”.
It was a competitive environment and Buckton said that was the “beauty” of the Super 8 Schools programme because students were exposed to a professional level of playing at an earlier age.
He described such competitions as a massive part of the school’s identity and a key to their success.
Buckton said the Super 8 Schools competition was a leading competition up there with the 1A First XV Rugby competition in Auckland.
“The more you are dealing with high-pressure situations and losses and, you know, close wins, then that just builds and helps strengthen the resilience to manage those situations as a high-performing athlete,” Buckton said.
“Having that Super 8 structure, for us, is really key to these boys performing and moving forward in their careers.
“When you’re regularly competing at that level – it just improves their abilities to cope week-in and week-out with what is really a semi-professional environment.”
He said that included travelling to play, often two-day trips. They also trained two mornings a week and two or three afternoons, plus academy class-time training.
Women’s sevens champions
Gold medal-winning Black Ferns Sevens head coach Sweeney attended Rotorua Boys’ High School from 1991 to 1995.
She hit the headlines earlier in the year when her bid for Olympic selection was almost dropped because of a public struggle with disordered eating.
Her coach Sam Thompson is part of a mountain biking academy that operates as a private enterprise in Rotorua. It aims to plug the expensive training gaps that aren’t available through national funding for young riders.
Thompson said Maxwell is one of 10 riders at his academy. Having now returned from Paris he said Rotorua was still one of the most beautiful places in the world to come home to.
Thompson said the Olympics had been a “long journey” for Maxwell but her result was “outstanding”.
“Just so proud really – knowing what she went through to get there just makes it more special,” Thompson told the Rotorua Daily Post.
Maxwell told Cycling New Zealand, “I came in with no idea of what to expect. My last World Cup I got 20th so a top-20 would have been amazing. So this is my best result ever in an elite race so I am stoked. I felt so good physically just mentally, tactically I need to calm down.”
“I think the heat played a massive role … That was a curve ball, the legs faded a little bit earlier than they expected but I was proud to give it everything and do everything I possibly could on the day.