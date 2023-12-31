The NZ Mountainbiking Academy has opened its doors in Rotorua and being guided by one of the world's top's cyclists who is now giving back to the sport

Big names in cycling and mountain biking circles are rubbing shoulders with raw talent in Rotorua with the aim of creating winners ready for the world stage.

Former professional cyclist Julian Dean and newly crowned champions Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Sammie Maxwell are among those involved in the New Zealand Mountain Bike Academy based in Rotorua that’s just wrapped up a one-off week-long wider camp for younger riders wanting to follow in their heroes’ footsteps.

The camp aimed to tap into the minds of those aged between 15 and 18 dreaming of making it in professional sport.

Julian Dean (centre, in orange) was considered one of the best lead-out riders in the world. Photo / Photosport

Dean, a former 14-year professional cyclist who, according to cycling website Velo was one of the world’s best Tour de France lead-out riders, said there was more to making it than being good on a bike.

“A lot of it is training to teach teenagers to be good people, giving them life skills like answering emails and learning how to hold yourself in public.”

Dean said he knew from experience that “making it” in professional European teams was not just about developing riders, but developing people.

“These kids hope to be ready if they get the opportunity to be in a professional team.”

He said teenage years were critical for future sports stars and many fell away through a lack of motivation and support.

“It’s easy for us to pick good athletes but who is going to adapt better when the stakes get high?”

What is the mountain bike academy?

The academy is a private enterprise set up in Rotorua this year thanks to funding from a local philanthropist. It aims to plug the expensive training gaps that aren’t available through national funding for young riders and is led by professional national coach Sam Thompson.

Nine riders are part of the academy and get hands-on training throughout the year and during their off-season when they aren’t overseas.

Thompson said each athlete could focus on their needs and help was provided to improve, including in areas such as strength and conditioning, nutrition, and sports psychology.

“These guys are the best in New Zealand but we are here to help them with the ‘what next’ because they have no idea how to get into the professional side.”

Already this year the academy has helped produce top results from Rotorua’s Pene and Taupō's Maxwell.

In July Pene was crowned “king” of the Crankworx global mountain bike festival in Canada after beating all the pro and elite men competitors in the four-stop mountain biking event and Maxwell was this year named the U23 cross-country world champion.

Among the local riders in the academy training alongside Pene and Maxwell are Eliana Hulsebosh from Tauranga and Joe Millington from Rotorua.

Passing on their skills

The academy riders as well as mentors, Dean and Thompson, were part of the wider camp in Rotorua this month that showed the younger teenagers their dreams could become a reality.

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene is the King of Crankworx 2023. Photo / Clint Trahan

Pene said it wasn’t that long ago he was in their shoes.

“I knew if I did it right, I could make it. A couple of years ago I literally looked at myself in the mirror and said ‘I’m going to win a world champs’. I did in the juniors and the seniors is yet to come.”

He said he loved the chance to pass on what he had learnt so far.

Maxwell said the best training wasn’t just about peddling.

Sammie Maxwell took gold in cross-country at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships this year. / Cameron Mackenzie

She said just being around guys such as Thompson and Dean was a learning experience.

“They don’t realise just how much knowledge they have to share. I’ve just learnt so much even in this past hour of just talking. It’s pretty empowering and makes me really excited to get into it.”

She said even her own experiences of racing in Europe during the past year could be beneficial to the younger riders.

“It allows them the chance to dream. You can’t dream if you can’t see it.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.







