Kiwis rescued from New Caledonia touch down, terrifying turbulence leaves one dead and more severe weather on the way in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Hawke’s Bay-born Robert “Bom” Gillies was just 19 when he fought in one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.

At 99 – and now Sir Robert Gillies – the last surviving 28th (Māori) Battalion soldier this week jetted to Italy for the poignant 80-year anniversary of the infamous Battle of Monte Cassino.

On Monday (NZT), karakia rang out as the veteran and Ngāti Kahungunu chair Bayden Barber gathered with others to honour those who fell in 1944 at the Battle of Monte Cassino at the Cassino War Cemetery, where 230 members of Bom’s battalion remain buried.

Barber said it was an honour to accompany “Uncle Bom” to the event.

“It was a surreal experience as we came onto the urupā in full Māori fashion, karanga, tangi, haka, karakia, it was a full expression of our emotions for our young soldiers that never made it home to their whānau”.

Gillies was born and raised in Waimārama (Ngāti Kurukuru) but later moved to Rotorua where his mother (Ngāti Whakaue) was from.

New Zealand’s efforts at Cassino through February and March 1944 proved to be among the most costly battles of WWII for the 2nd New Zealand Division – of the 1481 casualties, 343 of whom lost their lives.

Bayden Barber and 28 (Maori) Battalion soldier Bom Gillies at the 80-year commemoration of the Battle of Monte Cassino.

The ceremony included representations from all of the Allied armed forces who fought to liberate Monte Cassino, including the English, Australians, Canadians, Polish and Indians.

A New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) contingent led the New Zealand National Commemorative Service at the Cassino War Cemetery, to recognise the significance of this shared experience, place and sense of occasion.

The chief of the Defence Force was represented by Brigadier Jim Bliss, head of New Zealand Defence staff London.

The New Zealand Defence Force Māori Cultural Element welcomed the official party to the New Zealand National Commemorative Service at the Cassino War Cemetery. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

“Battlefield conditions at Cassino meant that armoured support was routinely bogged down in the mud or unable to advance,” Bliss said.

The following day, the NZDF and the Italian Government held a memorial service at the Cassino Train Station where members of the 28th (Māori) Battalion suffered heavy casualties, especially those from A and B Companies.