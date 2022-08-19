Sir Toby Curtis and Monty Morrison pictured in 2018. Photo / NZME

OPINION

After the end of World War II, Allied forces leader Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery made a significant visit to Aotearoa, including Rotorua.

A young boy watched in awe of the motorcade, and the car carrying this important manuhiri. He joined the many others shouting and waving flags as he passed.

Who would have known then, that this young Rotorua lad would grow up to become Dr Sir Toby Curtis – and to make his own significant mark on our world?

Taa Toby was my leader, mentor and friend. He was always encouraging and supportive, while making significant contributions to education, Māori, te reo Māori, Rotorua and Aotearoa. He was also a man with great love for his whānau, Te Arawa and our country.

Working alongside Taa Toby for more than 10 years has been both a privilege and an honour. He was a man who believed it was important to make a difference, and that he did.

We worked together on many kaupapa at a local and national level. One of the standouts is the royal visit in 2018. He was so proud of the positive international media acclaim that Te Arawa achieved for New Zealand.

Another example is our Te Arawa and community response to Covid-19. He invited me to sit alongside him through this response. When the going got tough, we talked, and, where required, we sent letters to government officials and ministers.

We have had our differences and we debated some issues at length, however, these differences were more about how to achieve a goal rather than the goal itself – we always pushed for the same outcome.

Taa Toby was unwavering in his drive for Māori to take charge of their own education and was knighted for these services in 2014 – a Queen's honour that reflected his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those around him.

Taa Toby had a way of making things happen, while always seeking to retain and enhance the mana of those involved.

When dealing with the Crown, he would digest important kōrero in his own way and responded to it clearly and appropriately. He wasn't afraid to break convention and was listened to carefully. When Sir Toby was in the room, everyone listened.

I did ask him once, what he thought his legacy would be. His curt reply was "mo ratou e whai ake" [For those who are to follow].

We can take from that he was leaving it for us, who survive him, to decide what his legacy would be. Or it could be that his life's work is for the generation that is to follow. I think it's probably a bit of both.

I will miss Taa Toby immensely, along with all who had the privilege of knowing and serving with him, and have been impacted by his significant mahi across the country.

Kua Haere te Puhi o Te Arawa.

Te Manu Honenga

Te Kākā Waha nui o te Pae

Te Manu Kokirī o Te Ata

I hoki ki ona Matua Tupuna

Gone is the pride and plume of Te Arawa

The chief of the birds and the loud-mouthed kākā

And the silver-tongued nightingale who heralded the Dawn

Now departed to his ancestors.

Monty Morrison JP is a Paul Harris Fellow (Rotary Service Award), kaumatua and national executive member, Royal Federation of Justices of the Peace of New Zealand.