Te Arawa leader Sir Toby Curtis. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Taa Toby was really the best kind of friend – he supported you no matter what, provided wise and thoughtful counsel when needed, but never held back from telling you when he thought you were on the wrong track.

Having first met when I was an MP, we became closer as a result of the relationship he developed with my late husband John. They hit it off immediately and really sparked off each other, talking endlessly about whakapapa and the law.

Toby had a wicked sense of humour and often laughed at his own jokes, very much like John, and I think that often when they were espousing they weren't necessarily listening much to one another, they were shaping their own world views. It was quite special to observe.

Every year Toby would come out to our whare at Maketu and we'd talk late into the night after sharing a kai, enjoying great conversation, much laughter and music – Toby loved to sing.

While he was staunchly Te Arawa, Toby always took a much wider view of things and that's how he functioned at national iwi leaders forums which I would attend when they were in Rotorua. That's where I first witnessed his real leadership and influence.

He was a bridge builder who eloquently walked in two worlds, a strategic thinker and always extremely well researched.

He skillfully debated and advocated on issues that impacted his people.

He believed in "by Maori, for Maori" but also that mana whenua could have a great and positive impact for the benefit of the wider community when involved in decision-making alongside local and central government.

Toby had this abiding belief that it was education, education, education that would break the cycles of poverty and inequity and no matter which minister came to town, he was unrelenting about telling them all that more needed to be done about cultural education.

He always circled back to his belief that until tamariki and rangitahi could learn the reo and their whakapapa and really know who they were, they would not be able to walk tall in two worlds.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / NZME

One of the greatest privileges I've had was when I was Conservation Minister, bringing together Toby and Tā Tumu Te Heuheu of Tuhwaretoa to discuss a Mai Maketu Ki Tongariro concept. It was magic watching them go, weaving their stories, sharing their vision and wisdom.

During my time as mayor, Toby was always there to support me.

I had the benefit of his very wise counsel and he was incredibly loyal – but would challenge you if he didn't like what you were saying and we had some great debates which we enjoyed immensely.

He was always very clear about his strongly held views and I never did manage to sway him.

Kind and witty, learned and influential, our beloved Taa Toby made a positive difference in many ways and in the lives of many.

We'll miss you, my friend.

Do you have memories of Sir Toby you want to share? Email editor@dailypost.co.nz. Responses may be published, 200-word limit, other letters rules apply.