Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Rotorua iwi Te Arawa advances plans for saving taonga species with new waka and new mahi

4 minutes to read
Kōura was blessed and launched this morning.

Kōura was blessed and launched this morning.

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

It is a week of firsts for Rotorua iwi Te Arawa, with its first set of lake weed spraying and its first biosecurity waka blessed and launched.

Te Arawa, for the first time, took over

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.