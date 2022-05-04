Kōura was blessed and launched this morning.

It is a week of firsts for Rotorua iwi Te Arawa, with its first set of lake weed spraying and its first biosecurity waka blessed and launched.

Te Arawa, for the first time, took over the contract for controlling the area's lake weed last month.

The trust's biosecurity operations lead, William Anaru said it was intrinsically linked to waterways and taonga species through whakapapa.

"We have a clear connection to these lakes which is 800 years in the making.

"No one knows them better, so this contract is one way we can bring our knowledge and skills to benefit the lakes."

He said it was important to see the lakes as being part of the iwi structure and make-up. Restoration of the natural ecosystem, including the recovery of habitat for taonga [treasured] species, was part of this.

"We know if our taonga species are thriving, then it is an indicator of clean, drinkable and swimmable water, while it also signals our iwi and whole of the environment are healthy and well."

In terms of the aquatic weed management programme, the eradication of all pest weeds in the lakes was an important progression toward that aspiration.

Anaru said the programme was just one part of its mahi to revitalise its traditional wai, kai and whenua [water, food and land] ecosystem.

"Importantly, our mahi is guided by our tūpuna [ancestors], who left many clues through kōrero tuku iho [history] for us to follow like whakapapa [genealogy], pūrākau [myths] and waiata [song]."

He said the fusion of both traditional and western knowledge in the programme would further add to the generational knowledge of the Te Arawa lakes' system.

It also saw it as an opportunity for advocacy, learning and leadership in biosecurity, monitoring and caring for the lakes' environment.

"The aquatic weed management programme is one way of solving the problem, however, Te Arawa Lakes Trust is also exploring other sustainable solutions, including Uwhi in three of our lakes."

The aquatic weed management programme is resourced by Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) and Bay of Plenty Regional Council Toi Moana.

The trust had previously been involved in the programme alongside LINZ and the council.

It had also helped with the clean-up that followed Cyclone Dovi winds washing ashore weed which subsequently rotted and caused a stink several months ago.

Stinking lake weed washed up on Lake Rotorua after Cyclone Dovi in February. Photo / Andrew Warner

At the time, the trust's environment manager Nicki Douglas said the pest weed bed it was working to remove was over a traditional kōura bed.

Today the iwi blessed and launched the first of its new waka, named Kōura, which will be used in biosecurity and environment mahi.

Anaru said the 5.3m long waka was "not just a boat".

Coloured in kōkōwai red and covered in mangopare kōwhaiwhai [patterns], it is the first in a series of commercial waka to be named after a freshwater taonga.

"Kōura is to be more than just a boat, we want it to be a vessel that carries and reinforces an important key message and in this instance, referencing the protection of our taonga species."

Kōura, or freshwater crayfish, are one of five freshwater taonga species protected under Te Arawa Lakes (Fisheries) Bylaw, which was introduced in 2020 to help protect and replenish taonga species across Lakes Rotoehu, Rotomā, Rotorua, Ōkataina, Rotoiti, Ōkareka, Rerewhakaaitu, Tarawera, Rotomahana, Tikitapu, Ngāhewa, Tutaeīnanga, Ngāpouri and Ōkaro.

The waka will be used to carry out monitoring and biosecurity mahi but was also hoped to prompt and lead positive, thought-provoking conversations around traditional kai, pūrākau and climate change solutions.