Remembering Sir Toby Curtis. Video / Andrew Warner

OPINION

When a person of the mana of Taa Toby Curtis (Nopera Tamihana Curtis) dies it is inevitable cliches flow.

But Taa Toby was a man who transcended cliches.

Yes, he was a mighty totara, yes, his shoes will be hard to fill, yes, his death is a huge loss, but it was inevitable, as it will be for all of us. Always the realist, Taa Toby knew that. He had the foresight to prepare others to succeed him. Their job will not be an easy one. His legacy of leadership will be hard to emulate.

One of Taa Toby's finest attributes was that he was a man of the people be they Māori, Pākehā or from across the cultural spectrum.

It is important to remember he was of what these days is called "mixed race". His father was a Pom (that was his word). His mother gave him his Māori bloodline and his whakapapa to Ngāti Pikaio.

It was Māori, in particular those of Te Arawa, who were privileged to have him as a leader. However, all of us in Rotorua and way beyond benefited from his wise counsel.

He did not begin life destined to be a kaumatua, a Fulbright scholar, or the knight of the realm he became in 2014.

Sir Toby Curtis receives the insignia of a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit from the Governor-General Sir Jerry Mateparae. Photo / NZME

The 15th child of a whānau he described as "abjectly poor", he became an educated man by chance. Had a nun at St Michael's convent not spotted his potential, he would have pursued his schoolboy ambition to become an electrician.

He joked he'd have made a lot more money had he followed that career path.

That off-the-cuff comment about his self-perceived missed opportunity as a tradie was a taste of the humour that was Taa Toby Curtis' trademark.

Another dimension of his character was his determination to see those younger generations make a success of their lives.

Kaumatua Monty Morrison (Ngāti Whakaue) says Taa Toby was adamant his work in that field be continued. It is a bequest that must be honoured.

There could be no more lasting tribute to this passionate educationalist than that his influence continues to flow through the generations to come.

Faith was important to Taa Toby. A practising Catholic, he did not discriminate against other doctrines.

It was not unknown for him to attend services at Ohinemutu's St Faith's Anglican church.

Last Sunday its vicar, the Rev Tom Poata, invited his congregation to keep Taa Toby in their thoughts as his life drew to a close.

The two were close friends.

Friendship was another aspect of his life Taa Toby valued. He was a generous host, someone who enjoyed his kai and sharing it with others.

The tributes paying homage to Taa Toby since his death on Wednesday morning carry a common theme. It is that he was an exceptional person.

How fortunate Rotorua has been that however high he climbed on the ladder of achievement, this is the place he called home.

It is where he returned to 16 years ago, not to sink into the retirement he planned, but at the urging of his iwi to lead the newly formed Te Arawa Lakes Trust.

History already records this was yet a further chapter to add to the story of Taa Toby's outstanding lifetime of achievements.

Moenga roa (eternal rest) Taa Toby. You have well and truly earned it.

Do you have memories of Sir Toby you want to share? Email editor@dailypost.co.nz. Responses may be published, 200-word limit, other letters rules apply.

Jill Nicholas is the former deputy editor and Our People writer for the Rotorua Daily Post.