Remembering Sir Toby Curtis.

The tangihanga for Te Arawa rangatira Sir Toby Curtis has began at Tapuaekura Marae in Rotoiti.

Sir Nopera Tamihana Curtis (Toby) died on Wednesday at home in Rotoiti, aged 82. The tangihanga will continue into the weekend.

Taa Toby arrived at Tapuaekura Marae at 10.15am as rain fell heavily and the wind blew strong. Te Wharekura o Ngati Rongomai performed the haka pohiri as he was brought to the wharenui.

Tangihanga for Sir Toby Curtis.

Their voices were strong and united as the whānau walked with their loved one. A large crowd followed behind the coffin with elders and immediate whānau entering the small wharenui.

A chilling apakura cried out to the crowd, expressing great lament.

Tangihanga for Sir Toby Curtis.

With bad weather forecast over the next few days, marquees had been set up to keep ope and manuhiri dry. The wind battered against the canvas and creaked as Rapata Wiri gave his whaikōrero

Tributes have flowed since rangatira's death

Tributes have flowed from all over the motu, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, National Party leader Christopher Luxon and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster among those to honour Taa Toby's many contributions.

Sir Toby was knighted in 2014 for his services to Māori education, and those who worked closely with him have shared that he made preparations for his work to continue in that and other areas, after his death.

Sir Toby Curtis in 2017.

Yesterday, three Rotorua leaders who worked alongside him shared their memories and tributes with Rotorua Daily Post photographer Andrew Warner.

Watch the interviews with Karen Vercoe and Geoff Rolleston from Te Arawa Lakes Trust, and Ngāti Whakaue leader Monty Morrison, above.

Obituaries shared

In today's Rotorua Daily Post, mayor Steve Chadwick wrote that Taa Toby was the best kind of friend, while former journalist Jill Nicholas wrote of a man who transcended cliches.

Tangihanga begins

Those who wish to pay their respects have been asked to make contact with organisers and choose a time and day so that the flow of visitors can be managed, a statement from the Curtis whānau said.

Information about nehu (burial) is expected to be announced today.

No Pākehā (English) will be allowed to be spoken during formal proceedings, but a space will be made for non-reo Māori speaking dignitaries to share their thoughts to camera elsewhere.

Sir Toby Curtis at the site of the new office development in 2016.

Guests will not be permitted to record at the tangihanga, which will be live streamed from 9.50am to the end of the last group each day via the Te Arawa Lakes Trust, Te Arawa FM and Aukaha News Facebook pages.

There is only one access point to Tapuaekura Marae, which sits on the southern shore of Lake Rotoiti.

This is via Curtis Rd, Rotoiti. Curtis Rd will be closed for the duration of the tangihanga. Shuttle buses will transport manuhiri to and from the carpark to the marae.

Sir Toby Curtis.

Those attending in person are asked to consider adopting Covid precautions such as wearing a facemask and using hand sanitiser.

Information about the tangihanga will be posted on the Te Arawa Lakes Trust website and Facebook page.

Whānau Curtis contacts:

Dennis Curtis 0212 816 016

Piki Thomas 027 244 8784