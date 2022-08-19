Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) and the NZ Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) striking in Rotorua on Friday.

Rotorua's paid firefighters walked off the job as part of a nationwide hour-long protest over pay and working conditions yesterday - and further strikes are planned.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) says it is disappointed at the action and is going to the Employment Relations Authority for facilitated bargaining.

At 11 am yesterday, the station doors went up to the sound of bells ringing and firefighters wearing union T-shirts, some carrying placards, and exited the station. They formed a protest line on the corner of Biak St and Old Taupō Rd.

The union says it is fighting for better pay, more staff resources, better equipment, as well as more support.

About 2000 firefighters nationwide stepped away from their stations, including about 35 career firefighters from the Rotorua station and their supporters who joined the picket line.

The strike included paid staff from Taupō and Kawerau stations, as well as training centres and 111 fire communications centres.

Volunteer firefighters and FENZ executive officers provided cover for 111 emergencies.

In Rotorua, there were plenty of toots from people in vehicles and the striking firefighters were yelling out and waving placards with protest messages, including 'Understaffed, under-valued" and "Fire Service Crisis'.

Whanau of many of the firefighters, including a number of children, were also there in support as were a number of members of the public who turned up to add their voices.

There was also a second picket line adjacent to the national training centre near Rotorua Airport, with about 50 to 60 trainees and trainers expected to strike.

Rotorua senior station officer and NZ Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) secretary Des Chan said he had been on the job 35 years next month and this was the first time he had gone on strike.

"It's gut wrenching that we are here but the support we have been getting has been overwhelming, so it does make you feel a little bit better.

"As we have said there is a major crisis in the fire service but FENZ does not recognise it ... unfortunately, there is a very good chance that we will be back here again next week."

FENZ has said it had offered striking firefighters a pay rise of between eight per cent and 19 per cent over two years.

FENZ deputy national commander Brendan Nally earlier said it was "very disappointing" that the union had gone ahead with the strike, despite the chance to call it off and get help to bring industrial bargaining to a conclusion.

"We asked NZPFU to make a joint application to the Employment Relations Authority for facilitated bargaining - and to withdraw their current strike notices while this went ahead.

"Disappointingly, the NZPFU has not responded to either of our requests. Instead, they have issued further strike notices for two more one-hour full work stoppages on September 2 and 9. We are therefore making our own application to the Employment Relations Authority for facilitated bargaining.''