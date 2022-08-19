Rotorua Lakes Council said it was alerted to a water leak on Whittaker Rd yesterday. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

Rotorua Lakes Council said it was alerted to a water leak on Whittaker Rd yesterday. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

A "sizeable" hole has opened up under a section of road and footpath in Rotorua.

Rotorua Lakes Council said it was alerted to a water leak on Whittaker Rd yesterday.

"The water began turning hot at around 1am today and a sizeable hole had since developed under a section of the road and footpath," the council said in a statement today.

The leak has been traced back to a private bore in the area which has since been closed, and the leak has now stopped.

The inwards lane on Whittaker Rd is currently closed and contractors are on-site working to remedy the issue with the bore.

Traffic on Lake Rd is unaffected.

The council is working with the owner of the bore to better understand the impact the closure of the bore may have.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to take caution when passing by the area and to follow directions from staff and contractors on-site.

A further update will be provided once repairs have been completed and traffic restrictions removed.

Last month a fumarole erupted mud, steam and water on to Lake Rd after emerging from the median strip.